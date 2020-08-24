Kylie Minogue is on a roll as she launches more signature wines

Earlier this month, Kylie Minogue launched another new wine, the first in a prestigious 'Collection' series, the 2019 Côtes de Provence Rosé, and has recently added a signature Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc.

“Introducing the new @kylieminoguewines Signature Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot, launching today – Aug 24th, 2020. Available now from over 750 @tescofood stores and online via the link in bio,” she wrote.

The Sauvignon Blanc grapes come from vineyards in Gascony, and are said to have aromas of a fresh and lively nose of lime blossom and gooseberry, and that the wine is also zesty and crisp on the palate with a mouth-watering green apple and lemon finish.

The Merlot’s fruit comes from France’s Pays d’Oc region, claiming to have notes of ripe bramble fruits and cherries and is plush and juicy on the palate, with soft tannins and a long, moreish finish of plums and spice.

The launch of both these wines comes months after the pop icon became the latest celebrity to launch her own wine brand, starting with a Vin de France rosé, which debuted in May. Minogue then added a more premium-positioned Provence rosé to the line this month.