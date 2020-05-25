Level 3: Things to consider while buying alcohol online

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the sale of alcohol, which has been strictly prohibited since the lockdown began, will be permitted during level 3 which begins on June 1.

According to Business Insider SA, online alcohol sellers have reported a strong increase in demand during the past weeks, even though buyers will only get their deliveries at level 3 of the lockdown.

That said, nothing can beat the comfort of alcohol delivery, but it is crucial to be a bit cautious while purchasing alcohol online.

All that you need to know before ordering your alcohol online. Picture: Supplied

Whether you will be buying a case or a single bottle of your favourite tipple, purchasing alcohol online comes with plenty of advantages. All you need is internet connection, money in your account, and your alcohol will be a few clicks away.

You can choose from a variety of brands available unlike having to drive from one shop to another. Get discounts at some stores which saves you money and you can also compare the prices in no hurry at the comfort of your home.

Here’s all that you need to know before ordering your alcohol online. I have been using these tips when buying my groceries online during the lockdown and they can also help when it comes to alcohol online buying.