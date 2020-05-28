Level 3: Where to buy booze online
After weeks of a prohibition under South Africa’s strict lockdown, people are eagerly awaiting level 3 which begins on 1 June to stock up on their favourite alcohol drinks again.
So get ahead of the queue and order in once level 3 of the lockdown commences.
Here’s a look at where you can buy alcohol online.
Wishing we were back here 😢 Liquor stores will be open in Level 3 - however with limited trading. Last we heard would only be Monday’s to Wednesday’s 8am - 12pm. However don’t take our word for it, there probably will still be many changes. Once we have a definite, we will definitely let you all know 🥂🍷🍾 #barkeepercpt #liquorstore #barkeepercapetown
Bar Keeper
Bar Keeper delivers drinks to all areas of Cape Town. They stock a wide variety of spirits, beer, and wine. Bar Keeper charges R40 delivery fee if within 6km of the store and R100 delivery fee for national deliveries. They noted on their website that pre-orders are closed, leading to lockdown, most of the stores “ran dry” so they also have to wait until 1 June to stock up again.
Visit: barkeeper.co.za
Norman Goodfellows
Norman Goodfellows is open for pre-orders and deliveries will be made when level 3 of the lockdown commences. They will also be doing drive-thru collections from 1 June at their pick-up points. A dedicated Norman Goodfellows staff member will deliver your order straight to your car. They are available in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.
Visit: www.ngf.co.za
Yes yes yes! Our Wijn Online Shop is NOW LIVE! We have handpicked 10 producers whose selection of amazing, hard-to-find wines you can now find in our online shop! . . The Ahrens Family - De Kleine Wijn Koöp - Savage - Thistle & Weed - Die Kat se Snor - Avondale - Marras - Oldenburg - Mont Blois - Stony Brook . . To celebrate our online launch, you will receive 15% DISCOUNT ON ALL ORDERS from now until Monday 18th of May 7am! . AND Stand a chance to WIN A CASE OF HOMEWIJN worth R950! . Here's how it works: Order wijn online from now until 31 May. One entry for every order and an additional entry for every R500 spent! Another entry if you follow us on Instagram, post a pic when you shop wijn and tag your homies that you would like to drink homewijn with after lockdown! All orders will be delivered as soon as we are allowed to, so get yours into the queue first! Deliveries to anywhere in South Africa! Go on, get yourself some #homewijn and support small businesses whilst doing it! #homewijn #wineonline #winebar #wijnbarpaarl #paarl #paarlrocks #paarltourism #supportsmallbusiness
Wijn
Wijn is a wine bar situated in Paarl and offers wine lovers the opportunity to enjoy new wine experiences. They have now launched their online store where they focus on the story behind the incredible wines on offer. Each week they will be running discount promotions so be sure to check back often.
They have also launched the HomeWijn subscription service - for just R950 per month you will receive a box of curated wines delivered to your home. The subscription also includes tasting notes and a virtual wine tasting so you can enjoy your wines in the comfort of your own home.
Delivery is nationwide and free for all orders over R1850.
Visit: www.wijnbar.co.za
Yuppiechef
Yuppiechef has been open for orders throughout the lockdown but for those-orders to be delivered once the restriction is lifted. They deliver by courier to your door throughout South Africa. Orders over R450 get this free. If your order is under R450, they charge R60 for this service. You can also choose to collect from one of their Yuppiechef stores in Cape Town and Johannesburg) free of charge.
Visit: yuppiechef.com
GeeGo
GeeGo is a new application for entertainment and events that will help artists, fashion designers, event promoters, and venue owners anywhere around South Africa reach their audience, and they have now launched a liquor store. They stock a wide variety of spirits, beer, and wine. Delivery will be available on 1 June around Johannesburg and Durban.
Visit: geego.co.za
Makro
You can shop for a wide range of premium liquor and beverages at Makro. They only deliver within the borders of South Africa, and there may be additional charges for deliveries to outlying areas. Delivery costs vary and are charged according to weight, dimensions, and the area they are delivering to. When concluding your online transaction a delivery charge will be automatically calculated and included in your total. The minimum cost for delivery will be R55.
Visit: makro.co.za
Liberty Liquors
One of KwaZulu-Natal’s leading liquor stores will open on 1 June. Subject to lockdown regulations, Liberty Liquors will be delivering liquor on a "collect on delivery" basis to customers within certain distances from their stores.
Visit: libertyliquors.co.za