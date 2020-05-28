Level 3: Where to buy booze online

After weeks of a prohibition under South Africa’s strict lockdown, people are eagerly awaiting level 3 which begins on 1 June to stock up on their favourite alcohol drinks again. So get ahead of the queue and order in once level 3 of the lockdown commences. Here’s a look at where you can buy alcohol online.

Bar Keeper

Bar Keeper delivers drinks to all areas of Cape Town. They stock a wide variety of spirits, beer, and wine. Bar Keeper charges R40 delivery fee if within 6km of the store and R100 delivery fee for national deliveries. They noted on their website that pre-orders are closed, leading to lockdown, most of the stores “ran dry” so they also have to wait until 1 June to stock up again.

Visit: barkeeper.co.za

Norman Goodfellows

Norman Goodfellows is open for pre-orders and deliveries will be made when level 3 of the lockdown commences. They will also be doing drive-thru collections from 1 June at their pick-up points. A dedicated Norman Goodfellows staff member will deliver your order straight to your car. They are available in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

Visit: www.ngf.co.za

Wijn

Wijn is a wine bar situated in Paarl and offers wine lovers the opportunity to enjoy new wine experiences. They have now launched their online store where they focus on the story behind the incredible wines on offer. Each week they will be running discount promotions so be sure to check back often.

They have also launched the HomeWijn subscription service - for just R950 per month you will receive a box of curated wines delivered to your home. The subscription also includes tasting notes and a virtual wine tasting so you can enjoy your wines in the comfort of your own home.

Delivery is nationwide and free for all orders over R1850.

Visit: www.wijnbar.co.za

Yuppiechef

Yuppiechef has been open for orders throughout the lockdown but for those-orders to be delivered once the restriction is lifted. They deliver by courier to your door throughout South Africa. Orders over R450 get this free. If your order is under R450, they charge R60 for this service. You can also choose to collect from one of their Yuppiechef stores in Cape Town and Johannesburg) free of charge.

Visit: yuppiechef.com

GeeGo

GeeGo is a new application for entertainment and events that will help artists, fashion designers, event promoters, and venue owners anywhere around South Africa reach their audience, and they have now launched a liquor store. They stock a wide variety of spirits, beer, and wine. Delivery will be available on 1 June around Johannesburg and Durban.

Visit: geego.co.za

Makro

You can shop for a wide range of premium liquor and beverages at Makro. They only deliver within the borders of South Africa, and there may be additional charges for deliveries to outlying areas. Delivery costs vary and are charged according to weight, dimensions, and the area they are delivering to. When concluding your online transaction a delivery charge will be automatically calculated and included in your total. The minimum cost for delivery will be R55.

Visit: makro.co.za

Liberty Liquors

One of KwaZulu-Natal’s leading liquor stores will open on 1 June. Subject to lockdown regulations, Liberty Liquors will be delivering liquor on a "collect on delivery" basis to customers within certain distances from their stores.

Visit: libertyliquors.co.za



