Libertas Vineyards & Estates launches food and wine pairing guide

Food and wine have been a perfect pair since forever, and for this reason, Libertas Vineyards and Estates has launched South Africa’s most definitive wine and food pairing guide.

Libertas Vineyards and Estates is known to be home to some of South Africa's most iconic wine brands - Allesverloren, Alto, Durbanville Hills, Fleur du Cap, Plaisir de Merle, Pongrácz and Zonnebloem.

Libertas Vineyards & Estates launches a food and wine pairing guide. Picture: Supplied

In a statement, the team says the guide expertly tutors wine lovers, food enthusiasts and avid cooks on the basic wine-tasting principles and how to use them in creating successful pairings of wine with delicious food.

They mention that the selection of recipes strikes a balance between every day, easy eating and indulgent ideas for special occasions, and that the book will become an indispensable guide to the best pairings for every occasion, whether a casual Friday night braai or a lavish Sunday lunch.

They also mention that the recipes were developed with care and double-tested to create the perfect pairings with each wine and ensure that even the novice cook will be able to follow them.

Libertas Vineyards & Estates launches a food and wine pairing guide. Picture: Supplied

Opening with a refresher on wine tasting, with a helpful flavour wheel to guide the overall impression that emerges as one noses and tastes a wine, the teams says an insightful section on food pairing aids the reader in uncovering the perfect dish to accompany the flavours that burst from wine and also highlights foods to be cautious of.

They add that each cultivar is introduced with sections on history and winemaking, and a user-friendly illustration highlighting aromas and recommended foods to pair with before delving into a signature recipe paired with several wines.

The book is available at the Alto Estate, Durbanville Hills, Nederburg and Plaisir de Merle winery at R225 for the softcover and R380 for the hardcover.