Like the finer things in life? How about a Frank Gehry bottle of Hennessy for R200K

R200 000. That is how much you should expect to pay for the limited edition 150th anniversary bottle of Hennessy.

The luxury French cognac brand recently celebrated the 150th anniversary of X.O with a live fireworks event and the release of a limited edition masterpiece designed by architect Frank Gehry.

Gehry is one of the most prolific architects and has designed some of the most iconic buildings of the modern era, including Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, The Guggenheim Bilbao in Spain and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. He has also designed The Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, the Hotel Marqués de Riscal in Spain. His designs are so famous that even his own home is a tourist attraction.

Thanks to his design genius and the use of his signature sculptural style, Gehry was roped in to reinterpret the Hennessy X.O’s iconic bottle. He married gold and glass to create a bottle enveloped in a crinkled sleeve of 24-carat gold dipped in bronze, evoking the radiant movement of water as it reflects the light.

There are only 150 bottles of the limited edition. A wider release of the limited-edition Hennessy X.O bottles also created by Frank Gehry are available from bottle stores

The sculptural decanter is encased by a fractured glass glorifier, which further amplifies the inspiration of water and light. To further the experience of the decanter, Gehry created a luminous and beautifully understated fusil made of brass and gold. The device keenly reflects the Hennessy cellar master’s ritual to extract the extra old cognac.