Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky was awarded as the World’s Best Grain Whisky at the World Whiskies Awards held in London.

Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky was awarded as the World’s Best Grain Whisky at the 2013 and again in 2018 at the World Whiskies Awards held in London along with as a host of gold and double gold medals at all the major international whisky competitions. Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky, the proudly South African and internationally award-winning single grain whisky, has launched a limited edition 15-Year-Old Single Grain Whisky exclusive to Big5 Duty Free Cape Town International and OR Tambo International Airports, and The James Sedgwick Distillery in Wellington.

Only 3600 bottles have been made available with the first bottles sold signed by Founder Distiller, Andy Watts.

Crafted in Wellington, South Africa, the 15-Year-Old is the first of the Founder’s Collection series of whiskies launched, showcasing the exceptional quality of South Africa’s sun-kissed grain whisky.

The 15-Year-Old single grain whisky started its life off as Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky and spent an additional 10 years maturing in older American oak to reveal new depths and layers of flavour and smoothness.

It is the only whisky in the world to be made from 100% South African sun-kissed grain, and double matured first for three years in casks previously used for the maturation of bourbon before being re-vatted into a fresh set of ex-bourbon casks for double the extraction of flavour.

Dark amber in colour, soft floral notes intertwining with spice, tropical fruits, banana and teak aromas open-up on the nose. Sweet butterscotch, raisins and banana loaf flavours coats the mouth with a complex, smooth and delicately lingering taste. The finish is warm and spicy with an incredibly smooth and silky mouthfeel.

This first in the Founder’s Collection series pays tribute to Andrew Geddes Bain who built the Bain’s Kloof Pass, one of his most spectacular mountain passes constructed across South Africa.

Completed in 1853, the pass winds through the Limietberg Nature Reserve with sharp hairpin bends and to this day remains one of the most picturesque routes in the Cape.

The tribute to Bain will continue over the next few years when the Founder’s Collection will see a number of limited release single grain whiskies launched, featuring the magnificent passes he built.

The whisky will retail for R950 at Big Five Duty Free for R1000 at The James Sedgwick Distillery in Wellington only when visiting the distillery as part of the pre-booked tasting and tour.