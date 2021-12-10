Linda Mtoba is the new face of Bernini

It looks like the thirties are coming with more blessings as actress Linda Mtoba bags a new deal shortly after her 30th birthday. The fashion icon has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Bernini.

As the ambassador, she will be working closely with other women, leading the brand’s campaigns, focusing on the importance of being true to oneself and affirming others. “I couldn’t be more thrilled about joining the Bernini squad and representing such an empowering brand, as it is a natural fit for me and aligns with my beliefs. I absolutely love and appreciate the reception I have received thus far, and I look forward to going on this journey and continuing to encourage women to recognise that we are stronger together,” says Mtoba. Tania Kotze of Bernini says they chose to work with Mtoba because she is a leader with a supportive female network.