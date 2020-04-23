Local food blogger introduces umqombothi milkshakes

South African blogger and founder of Meals with Tumi, Boitumelo Maphothoma is on a mission to put the continent’s dishes on the global map.

Being at home due to the coronavirus outbreak gave Maphothoma time to be more innovative in the kitchen and she has recently introduced umqombothi (traditional African beer) milkshakes.

Speaking to Maphothoma, she said she never thought of herself as part of the food and beverage industry.

Umqombothi milkshakes. Picture: Supplied

“I have always loved food, even from an early age. My aunt tells me the story of me sitting on my milk tin when I was one-year-old (while drinking my bottle) so that no one would get to my milk. I have a very specific palette so I love to create recipes based on what I think it will taste like in my head. I was twelve-years-old when I decided to try umqombothi but because I was a kid the only way I could have the drink was to put in a frozen yoghurt container (mix the two to mask the smell).

"The lockdown has challenged me in so many ways and to keep my mind fit I have been thinking about how to add modern twists to traditional foods, and that is when I thought about the milkshake. I wanted to cut down the bitterness of the beer and that is why I made a milkshake out of it. In my head I can one day have this milkshake with pap and tripe,” said Maphothuma.