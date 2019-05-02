View this post on Instagram
Our Cape Dry Gin is Gin of the Year! We are so pleased to announce that our Cape Dry Gin won a Gold Medal and was pronounced Gin of the Year at the London Spirits Competition yesterday. As well as being top-ranked gin out of 300 entries from around the world, including around 20 from South Africa, it also scored the second highest points overall against all spirits submitted. Although our Cape Dry is already a medal winner, we are particularly pleased to do well in this competition because it allows us to benchmark our gin against some really excellent gins, on the international stage. Entries were scored in three categories: Quality, Presentation and Value for money, and winning spirits had to perform well in all three categories. And our goal for this gin was to produce a delicious world-class classic dry craft gin using Cape botanicals, at a price that allows gin lovers to enjoy craft spirits at a reasonable price. The gin is available in online stores and at selected stockists in South Africa and Namibia, and we are in the process of rolling it out nationally with a national retailer. Details at http://deepsouthdistillery.co.za . See all results at https://londonspiritscompetition.com/en/competition-global-results/2019/
We are very proud to announce that Autograph Gin was voted BEST IN AFRICA 2019 by @theginguide Awards. There were hundreds of entries from a total of 24 different countries. Well done Autograph Distillery!
