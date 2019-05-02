Local gins win big at international awards Picture: Pexels

The gin industry has grown in popularity around the world, and has since created a platform for distillers to produce some of the best and most creative gins, from gin in teacups to colour changing gin and even Rooibos flavoured gins — for those gin-themed high teas.



Locally produced gins have also managed to successfully break into the market and share the same success as many longstanding international brands, and it's especially been a good week for two local gins that come out tops in two international spirits competitions.





First of the two accolades went to Cape Dry Gin who was awarded a gold medal at the London Spirits Competition and also awarded Gin of the Year for 2019 at the same competition. It also won the gold trophy at the 2019 SA Sommeliers awards.





Cape Dry Gin is produced by Deep South Distillery, a boutique craft spirits distillery based in Kommetjie, in the Western Cape.





The London Spirits Competition saw 20 South African gins and nearly 300 International gins submitting their entries.





The gins are judged on three tiers which include taste, packaging and value for money.









Meanwhile, Autograph Gin was awarded the best gin in Africa at The Gin Guide Awards on Tuesday.





Autograph Gin, is produced at a small batch boutique distillery in Stellenbosch, and was one of hundreds of entries from 24 different countries and came out tops.





It's distiller, Mathew Beach is the youngest distiller in South Africa.







