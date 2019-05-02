Local gins win big at international awards Picture: Pexels
The gin industry has grown in popularity around the world, and  has since created a platform for distillers to produce some of the best and most creative gins, from gin in teacups to colour changing gin and even Rooibos flavoured gins — for those gin-themed high teas. 

Locally produced gins have also managed to successfully break into the market and share the same success as many longstanding international brands, and it's  especially been a good week for two local gins that come out tops in two international spirits competitions. 

First of the two accolades went to Cape Dry Gin who was awarded a gold medal at the London Spirits Competition and also awarded Gin of the Year for 2019 at the same competition.  It also won the gold trophy at the 2019 SA Sommeliers awards.

Cape Dry Gin is produced by Deep South Distillery, a boutique craft spirits distillery based in Kommetjie, in the Western Cape. 

The London Spirits Competition saw 20 South African gins and nearly 300 International gins submitting their entries.

The gins are judged on three tiers which include taste, packaging and value for money.

Our Cape Dry Gin is Gin of the Year! We are so pleased to announce that our Cape Dry Gin won a Gold Medal and was pronounced Gin of the Year at the London Spirits Competition yesterday. As well as being top-ranked gin out of 300 entries from around the world, including around 20 from South Africa, it also scored the second highest points overall against all spirits submitted. Although our Cape Dry is already a medal winner, we are particularly pleased to do well in this competition because it allows us to benchmark our gin against some really excellent gins, on the international stage. Entries were scored in three categories: Quality, Presentation and Value for money, and winning spirits had to perform well in all three categories. And our goal for this gin was to produce a delicious world-class classic dry craft gin using Cape botanicals, at a price that allows gin lovers to enjoy craft spirits at a reasonable price. The gin is available in online stores and at selected stockists in South Africa and Namibia, and we are in the process of rolling it out nationally with a national retailer. Details at http://deepsouthdistillery.co.za . See all results at https://londonspiritscompetition.com/en/competition-global-results/2019/

Meanwhile, Autograph Gin was awarded the best gin in Africa at The Gin Guide Awards on Tuesday. 

Autograph Gin, is produced at a small batch boutique distillery in Stellenbosch, and was one of hundreds of entries from 24 different countries and came out tops. 

It's distiller, Mathew Beach is the youngest distiller in South Africa.

We are very proud to announce that Autograph Gin was voted BEST IN AFRICA 2019 by @theginguide Awards. There were hundreds of entries from a total of 24 different countries. 🍹 🍹 🍹⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Well done Autograph Distillery!

