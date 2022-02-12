LOOK: A Cape Town couple used the lockdown to their advantage and created SA's first glitter bombs

Last year, cotton candy glitter bombs were everywhere on social media. People were trying out different drink recipes using cotton candy glitter bombs as one of the ingredients. What exactly is a cotton candy glitter bomb?

Essentially, it is a little ball of cotton candy that you place in your drink of choice to give it the kind of “wow” factor that will have your party-goers screaming in delight. To use them, simply pour your alcohol (or juice, if you’re more of a mocktail kind of person) into a glass, add your “bomb” and give it a quick swirl. Tapping on the trend by launching their own cotton candy glitter bombs last year was Cape Town-based couple Gary and Helena Willicott.

In the midst of extreme boredom during the Covid-19 lockdown, they decided life was too short to drink boring drinks and came up with South Africa’s first glitter bombs to add some sparkle - the ‘Kinda Different’ glitter bombs. “We produce glitter bombs in thirty-six different flavours in twenty colours which release shimmer, sparkle, and flavour once dissolved in any drink, alcoholic or non-alcoholic, from gin to coffee. “As our glitter bombs became more popular, we received inquiries asking if we could make normal candy floss, so now we have a range of forty flavours.

“The flavour intensity is half that of the glitter bombs and comes in a range of non-boring colours and flavours like chilli and lime, espresso, white chocolate, fireballs, banana, and for those that still love original, bubble-gum, cream soda, strawberry,” said Gary. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KindaDifferent|Glitter|Drinks (@kindadifferentsa) The couple searched far, long and hard to find the glitter and flavouring and says their products have been laboratory tested and are completely safe for human consumption. “Kinda Different is not only halal and kosher but all ingredients used in the glitter are Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved. We have been amazed by the interest in the product and how many people are raving about glitter bombs. We want to add a little sweetness and sparkle wherever our products go,” said Gary.