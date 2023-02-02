LOOK: Amapiano star Toss is the new brand ambassador for Billiato

Over the years, there has been a surge of celebrities attaching their names to some of the popular and loved brands. Rappers, TV personalities, sports stars, and even fashion designers have gone from popping bottles to putting their names on them.

Story continues below Advertisement

Recently, it has been announced that Pholoso Masombuka, best known as Toss, has partnered with Billiato, a luxury liqueur brand owned by rapper Refiloe Phoolo aka Cassper Nyovest as the first brand ambassador for the liquor brand. In a statement, the ‘umlando’ hitmaker said he is so humbled to be the new brand ambassador. “I feel as though this is the beginning of many beautiful things for me and my career.

“Thank you to Cassper Nyovest and the entire team at Billiato for this honour. “I am thrilled to be part of this magnificent team and I can’t wait to expand the taste of wealth with my fans,” said Masombuka. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@casspernyovest) Phoolo said: “We are delighted to welcome and introduce my brother Toss to the Bialliato family, with this venture, the goal is to take Billiato to even greater heights.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Late last year, the rapper announced his alcohol brand as one of the best-selling liqueur in South Africa. Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to introduce our first brand ambassador, TOSS! #BilliatoATasteOfWealth #GrowingTheFamily pic.twitter.com/vLqUzc1qoL — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 2, 2023 “In our first year, we have broken into the top 10. “We are also the fastest-growing liquor brand.

Story continues below Advertisement