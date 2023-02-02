Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, February 2, 2023

LOOK: Amapiano star Toss is the new brand ambassador for Billiato

Amapiano star Toss is the new brand ambassador for Billiato. Picture: Supplied

Published 3h ago

Over the years, there has been a surge of celebrities attaching their names to some of the popular and loved brands.

Rappers, TV personalities, sports stars, and even fashion designers have gone from popping bottles to putting their names on them.

Recently, it has been announced that Pholoso Masombuka, best known as Toss, has partnered with Billiato, a luxury liqueur brand owned by rapper Refiloe Phoolo aka Cassper Nyovest as the first brand ambassador for the liquor brand.

In a statement, the ‘umlando’ hitmaker said he is so humbled to be the new brand ambassador.

“I feel as though this is the beginning of many beautiful things for me and my career.

“Thank you to Cassper Nyovest and the entire team at Billiato for this honour.

“I am thrilled to be part of this magnificent team and I can’t wait to expand the taste of wealth with my fans,” said Masombuka.

Phoolo said: “We are delighted to welcome and introduce my brother Toss to the Bialliato family, with this venture, the goal is to take Billiato to even greater heights.”

Late last year, the rapper announced his alcohol brand as one of the best-selling liqueur in South Africa.

“In our first year, we have broken into the top 10.

“We are also the fastest-growing liquor brand.

“The support you guys have given us is overwhelming. Thank you. #BilliatoATasteOfWealth.”

It was in November 2021 when the “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker introduced the brand.

Explaining the inspiration behind the name Billiato as a state of mind, Phoolo said, “it is in fact my nickname, taken from the word Billion, it is also deeply rooted in the culture found in the Vaal as they consider themselves as Italians, so it’s ghetto fabulous”.

