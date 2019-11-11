LOOK: Inside's Brutal Fruit Spritzer's exclusive birthday brunch









Toke Makinwa was the main speaker at the Brutal Fruit Spritzer exclusive Birthday Brunch. Picture: Supplied. Joburg A-listers welcomed the new month in style at the Brutal Fruit Spritzer’s exclusive Birthday Brunch last weekend.

Hosted by Candice Modiselle, the exclusive brunch was held at The Execuflora Greenhouse near Fourways, set among lush greenery in the heart of the city where over 100 of South Africa’s most powerful influencers and media personalities attended.

Candice Modiselle as the host of the brunch .





Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur and author Toke Makinwa was one of the phenomenal women who filled the room and by default, she also celebrated her own birthday alongside Brutal Fruit Spritzer.





Makwina spoke about her own personal success, which she largely attributes to the support she received from various women throughout her life.





“When I met my makeup artist, she did my face like she was auditioning to be the best makeup artist in Nigeria. And then we started working together. Now she was worried about makeup, I had one less thing to worry about, which is makeup. And then my stylist moved from Manchester and had no family in Nigeria, it came Christmas, and she never went home because she also believed in the vision of being successful.





Fashion designer, Quiteria Kekana and Toke Makinwa.





"I love being around people who inspire me, and who remind me that life and success is a journey. It's funny how a lot of people view success as a destination and that's how you find thinking if you have a level of materialism then you're successful.





But we forget that success is all about the journey, the journey itself of who were destined to be. It's a very different walk. There are certain people who need to associate ourselves with who will remind us on our bad days that we're capable and destined for greatness," said Makinwa.





Thabsie performing at the brunch.





There were also live performances by South Africa’s incredible singer and songwriter Shekhinah, the very talented Thabsie , DJs Nel and Mmiso who kept the celebrations going well into the afternoon, as guests enjoyed the easy-drinking and sophisticated taste of Brutal Fruit Ruby Apple Spritzers.





Celebrities and influencers spotted at the event included Melody Molale ,Anele Zondo; Mbali Nkosi Kim Slaffa, Refiloe Nkoane, Boitumelo Nxumalo, Kamo Modisakeng, Kiara Kittner, and more.





Melody Molale.





Pictures: Supplied.