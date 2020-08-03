LOOK: These coffee cups are made from coffee grounds

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Sustainability is a word that we hear a lot these days, especially as many industries try to become more eco-friendly. This has led to many companies investing in reusable coffee cups rather than the regular disposable ones that we are used to. One company, KaffeeForm, a brand based in Germany has gone one further and does not just make cups out of sustainable material - it makes cups from coffee grounds. KaffeeForm, a brand based in Germany has gone one further and does not just make cups out of sustainable material - it makes cups from coffee grounds. Picture: Supplied According to the company website, product designer Julian Lechner was intrigued by the idea of creating something new and lasting out of supposed waste, so he began experimenting with coffee grounds. They mention that three years later, he had discovered the unique formula: recycled coffee grounds and renewable raw materials were transformed into the durable, robust material Kaffeeform, which then became the Kaffeeform cup.

They also mention that Kaffeeform is a sustainable material made from used coffee grounds and other renewable resources.

“As a coffee cup, it is given the perfect new life. The product range includes Espresso, Cappuccino, and Latte cups.

“All cups are exceptionally durable, light, and have a mild coffee scent.

“The grounds are dried and preserved at small plants in Germany, the material is then compounded and shaped into coffee cups.

“Once back in the social workshop in Berlin, the cups receive their final polish, are packaged, and sent to cafes, shops, and end customers,” they wrote.

Earlier this year, Woolworths also rolled out its new coffee cup recycling initiative to all Western Cape stores with cafés, coffee carts, or pods.

“The retailer also offers a custom-designed recycling bin which enables in-store customers to ensure their coffee cups are recycled in three quick, easy steps.