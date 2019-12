Love gin? Then these recipes will go down well









Tis the season of sleeping in, brunch and never ending cocktails. PICTURES: BOMBAY SAPHIRE

Tis the season of sleeping in, brunch and never ending cocktails. Even though we have been spelling the end of the gin craze for about 18 months, it is not dying down anytime soon.

Instead there are new brands being launched every six months, which is great for the market because of the diversity it brings.





I remember the time when we thought gin was for old people and used to scrunch our noses at the thought of consuming the beverage. Little did we know that it would be possibly the beverage of the decade.

I first noticed the gin craze in 2014, June, when everyone in London and New York was instead of mimosas, were having gin cocktails.

Later on that year, we asked some of South Africa's top mixologists about the gin craze and they confirmed that it will indeed be the beverage we all will want to have that summer.

Five years later, it's not dying down.





Even with the popularity of the new gins, there are, however, those mainstay brands who have stood the test of time and are still the favourite of many.





So we got some recipes from one of these old school brands, who have created cocktails that will impress your guests at your summer party.