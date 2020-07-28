Mary J. Blige launches her own wine label
American singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige has launched her own wine label.
The “Be Without You” hitmaker partnered with Fantinel Winery, a brand known for making an exclusive collection of limited-edition wines, to create Sungoddess Wines.
Food and Wine reported that Blige, who has always been a wine person shared the story of how a friend played a huge role in helping her venture into the wine industry.
“A dear friend introduced me to Marco Fantinel referring to him as the producer of the best Pinot Grigio in the world. After walking through the vineyards and tasting with the Fantinel family, I felt extremely connected to the place, and more importantly, the people.
"In that moment, I felt the same magical energy I have long tried to capture from the sun and knew this was an incredible opportunity to partner with someone who shared that passion and together we could try to create something that evoked that feeling,” she said.
The collection currently has two wines, a Pinot Grigio Ramato (Rosè) and an Italian Sauvignon Blanc - both produced in Friuli Venezia Giulia during the 2019 vintage.
Blige joins the likes of Bonang Matheba and Thapelo Mokoena, who both have their own wine brands.
Matheba launched her MCC, House Of BNG last year while Mokoena introduced Nero Wines to the market.
Blige has been working on her wines for the three years and the first batch will be released next month.