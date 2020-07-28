Mary J. Blige launches her own wine label

American singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige has launched her own wine label.

The “Be Without You” hitmaker partnered with Fantinel Winery, a brand known for making an exclusive collection of limited-edition wines, to create Sungoddess Wines.

Food and Wine reported that Blige, who has always been a wine person shared the story of how a friend played a huge role in helping her venture into the wine industry.

“A dear friend introduced me to Marco Fantinel referring to him as the producer of the best Pinot Grigio in the world. After walking through the vineyards and tasting with the Fantinel family, I felt extremely connected to the place, and more importantly, the people.

"In that moment, I felt the same magical energy I have long tried to capture from the sun and knew this was an incredible opportunity to partner with someone who shared that passion and together we could try to create something that evoked that feeling,” she said.