Meet Sophie Germanier, South Africa’s award-winning organic winemaker

She’s passionate about the environment, and believes that organic practice plays an impeccable role in sustainability and the longevity of the wine industry. It’s this philosophy that drove Sophie Germanier, daughter of renowned Swiss winemaker Jacques Germanier, to produce the award-wining Sophie Germanier Organic Wines.

The wines are organic certified (no pesticides, synthetic fertilizers and herbicides are used in the vineyards), vegan and created with the environment and its inhabitants in mind. We spoke to Sophie about her journey in the wine industry and her plans for the brand. Sophie Germanier. Picture: Supplied Tell me about your journey in the wine industry?

My father has played a massive role in my journey. Since I was a young girl, I was exposed to wine through my dad, who was a well-respected winemaker and entrepreneur in Switzerland. It was his passion for wine that was so contagious and led me on a similar path. I officially entered the wine industry in 2014 when I came to South Africa to run the family business, which exposed me to all aspects of the wine value chain. After learning much in the industry, I decided to hone my abilities on trading wine as a negociant.

My focus is to meet the demand of the various markets within South Africa and around the world. I’m passionate about the environment, and believe that organic practice plays an impeccable role in sustainability and the longevity of the wine industry. What were the deciding factors behind the choice of blends? The reason behind these blends is that I have access to high quality varietals and by combining them in the white and red blends, it creates certain dimensions and profiles that would otherwise not be seen in other bottles of wine.

It is this approach that differentiates my wines from others, and that’s important. What plans do you have for the brand moving forward? My vision is for the brand to be recognised as a conscious wine that ultimately resonates within individuals that care about the environment and society.

Sustainability will be at the forefront of everything we do, while also creating value for the customer through quality. I’m busy with new product development and some exciting prospects await. There are two blends in the Sophie Germanier Organic Wines collection.