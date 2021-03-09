Meghan Markle’s favourite drink: The surprising beverage the Duchess of Sussex loves to wind down with

Meghan Markle is known to many as the Duchess of Sussex but, to the people close to her, she is also a known foodie.

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Markle was known to be a major certified foodie and avid dinner party host.

From cooking to decorating, to everything in between, she knew how to wow a crowd with her simple and delicious recipes. According to Today, Meghan has always been outspoken about the kinds of foods she loves to eat, as well as the kinds of culinary adventures she has been on throughout her life.

In 2014, she began producing content for her website called "The Tig". Whether it was taking on the role of an “Insider”, sharing in the thrill of walking the streets of Cartagena in South America, or gushing about her favourite sandwich spot in New York City, she filled her website with colourful stories until 2018, just before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex.

In an interview with food and wine magazine Grazia in 2015, Meghan shared her favourite cocktail recipe that she loves to serve the guests, especially during the holidays. This speciality drink is not complicated to make and can be pulled off with a simple list of ingredients, such as almond milk, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and bourbon.