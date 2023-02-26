From being ‘cute’ to helping manage consumption, the mini wine bottle format is growing in popularity with consumers. Just like wine in a can, these are very popular with South African millennials.

A few years ago, we were resisting the thought of drinking wine from a can. And yet, it became the coolest thing, especially in 2019, when many brands were releasing their wines and bubbly in cans. There were many pros, really. Wine in a can is lightweight and requires no corkscrew and no drinking glass. Plus, they can keep the wine fresh, so there is no chance of it being corked when opened. To add on, they offer value for money and are convenient. This is quite the same with mini wine bottles.

People absolutely adore mini wine bottles due to their size. They do their job at parties and are loved at gatherings like weddings. Yet, they are still useful in many ways and function like normal, larger-sized wine bottles. Mini wine bottles are easy to transport around. Sometimes, you might want to go on a solo trip, and this is where they come in. These are much easier than having to bring a whole bottle that takes up space and is heavy to carry.

Even though they are much smaller, mini bottles have the exact same labelling and contents as a standard 750 ml bottle and are more affordable than purchasing a standard bottle of expensive and luxury brand. Below, we take a look at some of the smaller wine bottles on the market that prove good things come in small packages. Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial. Picture: Supplied Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial

Moët & Chandon’s mini Moët Impérial bottle is a vibrant, generous champagne distinguished by its bright fruitiness, its seductive palate, and its elegant maturity. An emblematic cuvée of the Moët & Chandon Champagne House since 1869, it reveals white fruits (apple, pear, white peach) and citrus fruits (lemon), complemented by lime blossom and blond notes (brioche and fresh nuts) on the nose. This wine can be paired with sushi or oysters, a roast free-range chicken, or a fine white peach tart.

Simonsig Chenin Blanc. Picture: Supplied Simonsig Chenin Blanc This vibrant Chenin blanc displays a brilliant clear colour with a green tinge. A burst of tropical fruit aromas ranging from melon, passion fruit, and pear to fresh lime. A well-structured palate with layers of citrus and tropical fruits. This wine pairs well with beetroot and citrus salad with goat’s cheese, steamed mussels with a garlic cream sauce, and whole chicken on the fire with root vegetables.

Da Luca Prosecco. Picture: Supplied Da Luca Prosecco Located in the heart of Sicily, at Da Luca, they celebrate everything that is great about Sicilian wine. With their rich wine-making heritage and flair for creativity, they pride themselves in producing bold, distinctive wines that are unmistakably Sicilian. That being said, Da Luca Prosecco is a fresh, zingy sparkling wine with peach and apricot aromas, with a touch of sweetness and a crisp finish. It is ideal as an aperitif – alternatively, you can pair it with salty prosciutto or stuffed mushrooms.

Nederburg Baronne. Picture: Supplied Nederburg Baronne Baronne is not only Nederburg’s top-selling red blend but also one of South Africa’s most popular wines. This wine is juicy and plush in the mouth with blueberry, notes of cassis, and a twist of pepper and cinnamon. On the nose, it gives out sweet fruity aromas and strong berry flavours on the palate. You can pair the wine with a quarter of chicken in a red wine marinade and spicy potato wedges.