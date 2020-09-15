Moozlie teams up with Cruz Vodka

Rapper and television host Nomuzi Mabena, best known by her stage name Moozlie, has partnered with Cruz, a premium alcohol brand.

The star joins the likes of fellow rapper AKA, who launched a partnership with Cruz Vodka in 2018, following the successful signing of his multimillion-rand ambassador deal with the vodka brand in 2016.

Taking to social media on Monday, the “I’m a Star” hitmaker shared the exciting news with her 1.2 million followers:” You’re looking at the new brand partner for @cruzvodka Manhattan Blossom 🗽🌸

“So blessed & excited to join & lead this team IN FULL BLOOM!!💐💐💐💐💐💐 #CruzInFullBloom #BlossomWithMoozlie”

Fans and celebrities, including reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, hip hop superstar Kwesta and multi-award-winning singer Shekhinah took to Instagram and Twitter to congratulate the star.