Moozlie teams up with Cruz Vodka
Rapper and television host Nomuzi Mabena, best known by her stage name Moozlie, has partnered with Cruz, a premium alcohol brand.
The star joins the likes of fellow rapper AKA, who launched a partnership with Cruz Vodka in 2018, following the successful signing of his multimillion-rand ambassador deal with the vodka brand in 2016.
Taking to social media on Monday, the “I’m a Star” hitmaker shared the exciting news with her 1.2 million followers:” You’re looking at the new brand partner for @cruzvodka Manhattan Blossom 🗽🌸
“So blessed & excited to join & lead this team IN FULL BLOOM!!💐💐💐💐💐💐 #CruzInFullBloom #BlossomWithMoozlie”
Fans and celebrities, including reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, hip hop superstar Kwesta and multi-award-winning singer Shekhinah took to Instagram and Twitter to congratulate the star.
Allow me to reintroduce: The new variant of the award winning New York brand, @cruzvodka MANHATTAN BLOSSOM💐 Wrapped in a decadent pink design, and made from the original Cruz Vintage Black Vodka, infused with Juniper and Rose. The premium New York dry craft vodka was developed as a first for South Africa. The mouth-watering taste of Juniper with hints of rose, coupled with spiced ruby grapefruit and refreshing cucumber undertone offers a smooth, flavourful liquid perfect for mixing. It’s delicious!! You’re gonna love it😁💞 #CruzInFullBloom #BlossomWithMoozlie
“Congratulations Moozlie🔥🔥🤗,” wrote beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi.
“Yassssssss! Here for this!! First female! Keep winning babes🙌🙌,” posted model and television host Kim Jayde.
“Let’s drink 😂🍷,” added Shekhinah.
“Congratulations Beautiful! 💗," commented actress and television host Khanya Mkangisa.
“Nazooooooo 🎉🎉🎉 Congrats hottie 💕,” wrote radio television and radio host Bridget Masinga.
Over the years there’s been a surge of celebrities linking their names to popular alcohol brands. From musicians, actors and television personalities to sports stars, many have associated themselves with brands such as Cruz, Ciroc and Courvoisier.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest and actress Thando Thabethe have been associated with Cruz, and television host Minnie Dlamini-Jones and “Idols SA” judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung have been brand ambassadors for global Champagne brand GH Mumm.