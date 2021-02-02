Mzansi cheers as alcohol goes back on sale

After South Africans were prohibited from buying alcohol since December 29 due to the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus, the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol has been lifted, brought much joy to many South Africans. This comes after Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday on the latest developments in the country concerning the coronavirus pandemic. In December, the president moved the country from level 1 to adjusted level 3 lockdown as the country breached the one million case mark and was dealing with a new variant of Covid-19. As part of the regulations, there were stricter restrictions such as the ban on alcohol sales, prohibiting alcohol consumption on-site, and in public areas, including parks and beaches. On Monday, Ramaphosa said off-consumption alcohol sales will be allowed from Mondays to Thursdays from 10am to 6pm, while micro-breweries will be allowed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption during their licenced operating hours. Restaurants will be permitted to sell alcohol for on-site consumption from 10am to 10pm.

South Africans quickly took to social media to express their excitement.

The Beer Association of South Africa (BASA) welcomed the lifting of the third blanket ban on alcohol following their multiple pleas to the government for urgent intervention, to ensure both the survival of the industry, as well as the survival of small businesses and craft breweries, who find themselves on the brink of closure.

In a statement by the association, they said that while these restrictions still limit the beer sector’s recovery, they are relieved to be able to begin trading again, and while there is no guarantee that their craft brewers will recover, the president has offered small businesses a glimmer of hope - although it may be too little too late for some.

“The situation faced by small business owners and craft brewers remains dire - the last two alcohol bans had a devastating impact on the beer industry, with an estimated 7 400 jobs lost, R14.2-billion in lost sales revenue, and more than an R7.8-billion loss in taxes and excise duties.

Survey results from the Craft Brewers Association of South Africa indicate that 87.5% of craft brewers are still at risk of permanent closure – and with zero targeted relief from the government, this will likely become a reality.

“BASA remains aware of the severity of the crisis we face as a nation as we battle Covid-19, and understands the great difficulties faced by both government and citizens as the virus spreads. And while we support all efforts to curb the infection rate, we need to work together to ensure that we are able to save both lives and livelihoods in this fight.

“BASA will remain committed to working with the government to ensure the safe and responsible trading and consumption of alcohol, and will continue to implement measures to save lives without sacrificing livelihoods. It is critical that the government and the industry work together transparently and in constant communication with each other to come up with solutions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 - while ensuring we safeguard businesses and livelihoods across the beer sector.”