Mzansi cheers once again as alcohol goes back on sale

After South Africans were prohibited from buying alcohol for a month, due to the peak of the third wave of the coronavirus, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Sunday that the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol had been lifted, brought much joy to many South Africans. On June 27, the president placed the country in adjusted lockdown Level 4, as the country was in the third wave of Covid-19.

Stricter restrictions were placed on alcohol sales, prohibiting alcohol consumption on-site, and in public areas, including parks and beaches. On Sunday, Ramaphosa said off-site consumption of alcohol sales would be allowed from Mondays to Thursdays from 10am to 6pm, while alcohol sales for on-site consumption would be permitted, as per licence conditions, up to 8pm. South Africans quickly took to social media to express their excitement.

Lisa said it was also an important affirmation that livelihoods and lives were important considerations in curbing the spread of Covid-19. She said the recent destruction and looting that swept the country had submerged the alcohol industry even further into decimation and put countless more jobs at risk. "Lifting the prohibition on alcohol sales comes as a welcome relief for our industry and the livelihoods depend on us, and it is now imperative of all South Africans to participate in ensuring a sustainable and inclusive economic growth path," said Lisa.