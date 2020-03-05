Mzansi Twitter shows its caring side after woman downs bottle of wine in supermarket

What could have driven her to finish a whole bottle of wine in a busy supermarket aisle? That's what Mzansi wanted to know when a video went viral of an unknown woman standing in the middle of a shop downing a bottle of wine. Unashamedly, she quickly puts the bottle back and walks on. The video was posted by Twitter user @kgomotso_nokha, and quickly racked up more than 133K views and 500 comments. It's a common occurrence to munch on a packet of chips or even sip on a cooldrink while walking the aisle. Some of us may even do the honorable thing and pay for it at the till. But this woman managed to finish a whole bottle and then walk away with what appeared to be not a care in the world.

The incident is said to have happened in a Shoprite store. When asked for comment, Shoprite responded with: "The Shoprite supermarket chain is aware of this incident in one of its Bloemfontein stores. The matter was handled and resolved by the branch management at the time."

Twitter was left stunned, with many questioning what must have happened for her to be this brazen. Some even empathized with her situation, whatever that may be.

Wow she's going through a lot. — Madliwayindlala (@mzimela_melisiz) March 4, 2020





I don’t know what she’s going through kodwa I get her mtase, adulthood isn’t easy. 🥺 — IG: TROY MOLAIWA (@Troy_Molaiwa) March 4, 2020





Iyanyisa i Adulting 🤞🤞 ayidlali pic.twitter.com/EONPZQsY04 — GUGZ (@gugulisious) March 4, 2020





I know what she’s going through 😩💀 it’s the “when I’m older” she didn’t order — Ms_Unmatched (@ms_unmatched) March 4, 2020

Another user even suggested reaching out to the unknown woman.

When you done laughing, how can we help losisi guys 😭😭💔💔 — Nwabisa_Pebble Stones (@Nwabi_0913) March 4, 2020

A sign of SA's alcohol abuse problem?

About 20 percent of South Africans – one out of every five adults – abuse mind-altering substances, with alcohol, pain-killers (codeine) and dagga the worst offenders.

The annual cost to the country of alcohol abuse alone, in terms of absenteeism, lost productivity, health and welfare costs and alcohol-related crime is estimated at up to 10 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), or as much as R37.9-billion annually, according to a 2014 study in the South African Medical Journal (SAMJ).

Dr Eugene Allers, a member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP), says that substance abuse and mental illness are closely linked. “Sobriety is no longer considered the only measure of success, rather the ability of the patient to be free of illicit drugs, and functional,” he added.

If you or a loved one is battling alcohol abuse, contact SADAG.