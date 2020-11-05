Nadia Nakai partners with Hunter’s

Rapper Nadia Kandava, best known by her stage name Nadia Nakai, has partnered with Hunter’s on their new variant Hunter’s Red Apple. Taking to social media this week, the rapper shared the exciting news with her 1.9 million followers: “ANNOUNCEMENT‼️ IM SUPER excited to announce my brand partnership with @Hunterscider new variant Hunters Red Apple, guys it’s tastes soooo yummmy NO CAP! and because I love my people WINNING too! Watch out for my next post!!!! We got a HUGE COMPETITION! MASSIVE‼️‼️” ‼️ANNOUNCEMENT‼️

IM excited to announce my brand partnership with @hunterscider new variant Hunters Red Apple, guys it’s tastes so YUM NO CAP! & because I love my peps WINNING 2! Watch out for my next post! We got a HUGE COMPETITION!‼️‼️🍎 #Huntersredappleslaps #huntersrefreshes pic.twitter.com/MFUQmoUbbd — Practice ft Vic Mensa (@Nadia_nakai) November 5, 2020 Fans and celebrities, including celebrity chef Lorna Maseko, local musos Yanga Chief and DJ Speedsta, and TV personality K Naomi took to Instagram and Twitter to congratulate the star. “Congratulations babe ,” commented chef Lorna Maseko. “Congratulations Guuuuuurl! So much love @Nadia_nakai, proud of you! #WinningCircle,” wrote K Naomi.

The leading cider brand has been signing massive partnerships with South African artists for quite some time now.

In 2018, they partnered with the biggest record producer and DJ, Black Coffee.

Black Coffee announced the partnership on Twitter and hinted at big plans in the pipeline, telling followers to “watch the space!”

In 2019, Gugulethu hitmaker, Prince Kaybee announced that he has signed an endorsement deal with the cider brand.

The South African deejay and producer announced by posting a video of his set during an official celebratory event making it official that he is the new Hunter’s Dry ambassador.

Marketing Manager at Hunter’s, Anita Mubangizi said Nadia Nakai perfectly fits the personality of their new bold Hunter’s Red Apple and they saw great synergy between the brands.

“Nadia is fun, an early adopter and she loves to play outside of the standard boxes and a creative, the perfect person to introduce Hunter’s fans to this new offering. We are rolling out an exciting campaign over the summer months where consumers can stand a chance to win some great prizes when they buy any Hunter’s bottle or can and more details can be found in Nadia’s video. Other activities to look out for are a fun Hunter’s Red Apple launch party at the end of November and some lucky consumers can win some tickets to join us at the event,” said Mabungizi.

This is not the first alcohol brand endorsement for Nadia.

Last year she was signed up by French cognac brand Courvoisier as one of their influencers.