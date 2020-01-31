According to Bryce Eddings on The Spruce Eats, dark, bitter chocolate pairs brilliantly with sweet fruit - a contrasting pairing - while sweet chocolate syrup makes sweet milk all the better - a comparison pairing.

If you love beer and you love chocolate, your National Beer day celebration is going to be a good one. The complimenting flavours are just the thing to get your weekend off to a good start.

Eddings says when they talk about pairing beer and chocolate, it becomes apparent how the variables become almost infinite. A great place to start is with a flourless chocolate cake - dense, sweet and packed with dark, chocolaty goodness. Serve it with a pint of dry or Irish stout.

Here’s how you can go about pairing beer and chocolate. Picture: Supplied

Eddings says the dark, roasty flavours of the stout compare almost perfectly with the dark chocolate, and the sweetness from the sugar in the cake contrasts with the bitterness of the beer - each flavor lifting and highlighting the other, and finally, the cold, creamy stout will nicely cleanse the palate between each bite.

He adds that the combination of a very dark chocolate bar - at least 80 percent cocoa - with a sweet beer like Leffe Blonde flips the contrasting pairing of bitter and sweet on its head. And the rich, sweet flavours of the Blonde tame the sharp, bitter, almost acidic chocolate, but at the same time, the chocolate lifts the spices out of the beer and blends with them for a completely new flavor experience.