Picture by Lebohang Mosia

In the Instagrammable foodie world, the poke (pronounced POH-keh, and meaning ‘to slice or cut’) bowl is having the culinary star of the show. The namesake of this traditional Hawaiian dish refers to the raw pieces of fish that are assembled into a deconstructed sushi dish. Think: Ahi tuna, brown rice, pineapple cubes, toasted seaweed, scallions and sesame seeds all combined into one fresh, satisfying bowl of deliciousness. Bonus: Poke bowl dishes are typically high in lean protein from the fatty fish and fiber from whole grains, beans and vegetables. “Poke is diced raw fish served as either an appetizer or as a main course and is one of the main dishes of Native Hawaiian cuisine”, says Executive Chef at Hyde park Southern Sun,Grant van der Riet. “Traditional forms are aku and he'e. He'e poke is usually called by its Japanese name "Tako" Poke, except in places like the island of Niihau where the Hawaiian language is spoken”, he adds.

Poke Bowls have taken the world by storm, supported by the recent health-food revolution and the rise in popularity of plant-based eating. Picture by Simphiwe Mbokazi

Traditional poke bowl preparation usually involves marinating raw ahi tuna in a salty, sweet sauce made with soy and ponzu sauces, sesame oil and rice wine vinegar. Since the poke bowl’s popularity boomed, you’ll find other Asian interpretations of this dish, which incorporate salmon instead of tuna and use mango, kimchi, pickled veggies and black rice instead of brown. The possibilities are endless!

Right through summer to 31 March, Southern Sun Hyde Park Hotel is offering a choice of three varieties of nutritious, Asian-inspired Poke Bowls with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rosé per two people for only R500 per person. The experience is elevated even further by the spectacular location of the hotel’s Island Bar pool deck. If you’re tired of glorifying your greens, consider this delicious sushi salad, which features edamame to give you a boost of plant-based protein.

Originally a Hawaiian delicacy, Poke Bowls (pronounced POH-keh, and meaning ‘to slice or cut’). Picture by Simphiwe Mbokazi.

The Poke Bowl options on the Island Bar special promotion menu include the Vegetarian Poke, with sushi rice, sliced cucumber with shredded carrots, spring onion, edamame bean, nori, pickled ginger and wasabi; the Kimchi Tuna Poke, with fresh yellowfin tuna marinated in kimchi, red onion and spring onion drizzled with sesame oil with fresh ginger and garlic, sushi rice, nori and sesame seeds finished with black lava salt; and the Salmon Pickle Poke, with fresh salmon marinated in low sodium soy, red seedless chili, ginger, garlic and coriander served with pickled carrots and radish and sushi rice and black sesame seeds.

The wholesome meal has been described as ‘the next generation of sushi’, and traditionally includes raw fish marinated and tossed over rice and a variety of freshly cut vegetables, with a splash of savoury sauces and sesame seeds. Picture by Simphiwe Mbokazi.

The offer is valid on Saturdays and Sundays only, from 12h00 to 22h30. The Poke Bowl special includes one bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rosé per two people.