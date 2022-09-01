Pop the cork and celebrate National Méthode Cap Classique Day with these new arrivals

Today is National Méthode Cap Classique (MCC) Day. Before we go any further, allow us to take you on a quick educational journey on MCC.

Méthode Cap Classique, or MCC, is South Africa's bubble equivalent to champagne. The term Cap Classique has been used in SA since 1992. As the term champagne is reserved, South Africa’s bubble equivalent is known as MCC, despite being made the same way.

MCC is the same bottled fermented process that the French use, but because it’s not French grapes, it can’t be called champagne. South African winemakers have over the years perfected the process and produced great-tasting MCC that rivals many of the French bubbles. The grapes used for MCC are low in sugar and similar to white and red wine, MCC grapes are pressed and then fermented, but sugar and yeast are added, the mixture is sealed and the bubbles are allowed to form.

MCC can be stored for a year to four years in a cellar for the yeast and sugar to ferment the grapes. That said, do not overlook home-grown MCC for the flashier champagne brands, our bubbles compete quite well with the grapes harvested in France. To celebrate National MCC Day, here are some new bubbles to try. Grab a glass, pop the cork and relax.

Krone Vintage Rosé Cuvée Brut 2020 Krone Vintage Rosé Cuvée Brut 2020 is crafted on the historic Twee Jonge Gezellen Estate in the Tulbagh Valley. In the cellar, the classic varieties of pinot noir and chardonnay are hand-picked in the cool of the night.

Only the free-run juice is used for this Cap Classique. Krone Cuvée Brut Rosé is bottle-fermented and then matures on the lees in the underground cellar. On entry to the palate, waves of cleansing citrus, blood orange, and mandarin combine to a bright-fruited core of raspberries, strawberries, cranberries, and white peach. The wine delights in food that favours honest expression, from a simple picnic with slivers of charcuterie, crusty sourdough bread, and ripe, melty camembert.

Krone Vintage Rosé Cuvée Brut 2020 is available for purchase at the estate, online, and is widely available nationally at select liquor retailers and grocers for R190 per 750ml bottle. Tokara Cap Classique 2014 Tokara Cap Classique 2014 is released by the prestigious family-owned Stellenbosch wine estate.

The fourth cuvée of this magnificent blanc de blancs is crafted exclusively from Tokara’s prized cool climate chardonnay vineyard in Elgin. The extraordinary depth of flavour, elegance, and complexity of the 2014 vintage can be attributed to barrel maturation of the base wine for ten months followed by almost eight years on the lees in the bottle to develop richness and finesse. The mousse is exceptionally fine and consistent, enlivened by aromas of lightly toasted almonds, lemon preserve, and a hint of fresh green apple.