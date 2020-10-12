Popping bottles: House of BNG announced as celebration partner of Miss SA 2020

The House of BNG brings glamour and elegance to Miss SA 2020 for a second year running.

“Miss SA is very close to my heart and I am especially thrilled to have The House of BNG be part of this amazing event, which so many South Africans hold dear,” said Bonang Matheba, founder of The House of BNG.

“The House of BNG symbolises the very best South Africa has to offer, much like our Miss South Africa candidates, who combine beauty, elegance and intelligence and go on to change South Africa for the better. I am looking forward to a beautiful event and can’t wait to see who will be crowned this year.”

Stephanie Weil, CEO of Miss South Africa said: “We are so proud to have The House of BNG join us for a second time as our celebration partner.

“The House of BNG is proudly South African and we love the unmatched elegance and style it brings to our event as we celebrate the crowning of Miss SA 2020.”