Post Malone set to launch his own French rosé

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

American singer and songwriter, Austin Post aka Post Malone is launching his own French rosé wine called ‘Maison No. 9′ next month. The singer teamed up with his friend and entrepreneur James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities, and Dre London, a long-time music manager and founder of London Entertainment. Although much has not been revealed about the project as yet, Post’s followers are already excited and are promising to support him. Taking to social media this week, Post sent his love for the new venture, using the heart emoji when sharing news about the brand.

According to a quote from him on the Maison 9 wine website, Post says that rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy, adding that he hopes to make the wine world more accessible and “break down the traditional perceptions” around it.

There are no prices that are officially listed on the website, but the wine has been described as “affordable”.

Post joins the ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ hitmaker, Snoop Dogg who has also recently announced his own brand of red wine called, the Snoop Cali Red, which is a blend of Syrah, Zinfandel, and Merlot.

Other celebrities who have their own liquor brands include: Aubrey “Drake” Graham, Ryan Reynolds, Joao da Fonseca aka J’Something, Justin Timberlake and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.