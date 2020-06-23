Post Malone’s wine sells out in two days
American singer and songwriter, Austin Post aka Post Malone recently held a pre-sale for his Maison No. 9 Rose, which he ended up selling 50 000 bottles in just two days.
The sales platform for the wine, Vivino crashed on the first morning of pre-sale, because it just could not handle the intense amount of orders it was getting.
Priced at $21.99 a bottle (about R379), the singer teamed up with his friend and entrepreneur James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities, and Dre London, a long-time music manager and founder of London Entertainment in making this beautiful tipple.
"The clean, dry, crisp finish is balanced and round with a texture that is mouthwatering and savoury, perfect for drinking on its own or with a variety of dishes," the description reads. To get specific, the wine boasts "aromas of freshly picked fruit, such as ripe pineapple, pear and strawberry" and "hints of sweet French desserts once uncorked."
View this post on Instagram
Crispy, Refreshing, Very Smooth 🍇
A post shared by Maison No. 9 (@maison9wine) on
In launching his own alcohol brand, Post joins the "Drop It Like It’s Hot" hitmaker, Snoop Dogg who has also recently announced his own brand of red wine called, the Snoop Cali Red, which is a blend of Syrah, Zinfandel, and Merlot. Last month pop princess Kylie Minogue also entered the game with a pale pink of her own from France and is due to release a Provence rosé later this year.