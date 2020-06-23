Post Malone’s wine sells out in two days

American singer and songwriter, Austin Post aka Post Malone recently held a pre-sale for his Maison No. 9 Rose, which he ended up selling 50 000 bottles in just two days.

The sales platform for the wine, Vivino crashed on the first morning of pre-sale, because it just could not handle the intense amount of orders it was getting.

Priced at $21.99 a bottle (about R379), the singer teamed up with his friend and entrepreneur James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities, and Dre London, a long-time music manager and founder of London Entertainment in making this beautiful tipple.

"The clean, dry, crisp finish is balanced and round with a texture that is mouthwatering and savoury, perfect for drinking on its own or with a variety of dishes," the description reads. To get specific, the wine boasts "aromas of freshly picked fruit, such as ripe pineapple, pear and strawberry" and "hints of sweet French desserts once uncorked."