Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Pour up! Cassper Nyovest announces his alcohol brand as 8th best-selling liqueur in SA

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest announced this week that his alcohol brand Billiato is ranked as one of the best in South Africa. Picture: Cassper Nyovest/Instagram

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest announced this week that his alcohol brand Billiato is ranked as one of the best in South Africa. Picture: Cassper Nyovest/Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest announced this week that his alcohol brand Billiato is ranked as one of the best in South Africa.

Taking to Twitter, Nyovest wrote: Billiato is currently the 8th best-selling liqueur in the country.

Story continues below Advertisement

“In our first year, we have broken into the top 10.

“We are also the fastest-growing liquor brand.

“The support you guys have given us is overwhelming. Thank you. #BilliatoATasteOfWealth.”

More on this

It was in November 2021 when “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker introduced the brand.

“I would like to introduce to you, Billiato, a taste of wealth.

“This is for the dreamers! The future billionaires! Here's a toast to us.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This summer is gonna be lit!!! This is all we gonna be drinking!!! Luxury!!” he wrote.

Cassper explained that the name of his alcohol brand Billiato is actually his name.

“It’s taken from the word Billion. It’s a state of mind. It’s also taken from culture in a township call Vaal in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They consider themselves to be Italians. So it’s (Billiato) is Ghetto fabulous,” Nyovest explained to his followers who asked what the inspiration behind the name was. In launching the brand, he joined a number of South African celebrities who have also ventured into the alcohol industry such as Bonang Matheba who launched BNG in 2019, and DJ Zinhle who in 2022 acquired equity in sparkling wine beverage Boulevard Nectar Rosè took over as chief executive.

Local celebs and fans congratulated the rapper on the great milestone.

@youngpulafix3 wrote: “Biggest hu$$la in #SAHipHop history. Diemens waa pusha! I'm sure there's no ‘I can’t do it’ in his vocab.

“Green lights ONLY coz mans is always on GO! and he puts his mind, heart, and soul into everything he does bro. How can you not be inspired by this? #BilliatoATasteOfWealth.”

@svregar wrote: “If all the clubs could stock it you'd be number one.”

@LugongoloOdwa wrote: “Keep pushing the envelope Grootman.”

Now watch:

Related Topics:

Cassper NyovestEntertainmentArtistsTwitterMzansi Rise

Share

Recent stories by:

Lutho Pasiya