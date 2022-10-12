Pour up! Cassper Nyovest announces his alcohol brand as 8th best-selling liqueur in SA

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest announced this week that his alcohol brand Billiato is ranked as one of the best in South Africa. Taking to Twitter, Nyovest wrote: Billiato is currently the 8th best-selling liqueur in the country.

“In our first year, we have broken into the top 10. “We are also the fastest-growing liquor brand. “The support you guys have given us is overwhelming. Thank you. #BilliatoATasteOfWealth.”

It was in November 2021 when “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker introduced the brand. “I would like to introduce to you, Billiato, a taste of wealth. “This is for the dreamers! The future billionaires! Here's a toast to us.

“This summer is gonna be lit!!! This is all we gonna be drinking!!! Luxury!!” he wrote. Cassper explained that the name of his alcohol brand Billiato is actually his name. “It’s taken from the word Billion. It’s a state of mind. It’s also taken from culture in a township call Vaal in South Africa.

"They consider themselves to be Italians. So it's (Billiato) is Ghetto fabulous," Nyovest explained to his followers who asked what the inspiration behind the name was. In launching the brand, he joined a number of South African celebrities who have also ventured into the alcohol industry such as Bonang Matheba who launched BNG in 2019, and DJ Zinhle who in 2022 acquired equity in sparkling wine beverage Boulevard Nectar Rosè took over as chief executive. Local celebs and fans congratulated the rapper on the great milestone. @youngpulafix3 wrote: "Biggest hu$$la in #SAHipHop history. Diemens waa pusha! I'm sure there's no 'I can't do it' in his vocab.

“Green lights ONLY coz mans is always on GO! and he puts his mind, heart, and soul into everything he does bro. How can you not be inspired by this? #BilliatoATasteOfWealth.” @svregar wrote: “If all the clubs could stock it you'd be number one.” @LugongoloOdwa wrote: “Keep pushing the envelope Grootman.”