Prince Kaybee launches own wine brand

Dance music DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has announced the launch of his very own wine, which he’s dubbed “Milani”. The wine is available on the multi platinum and award-winning artist’s online store. Currently, there is no indication of if and when it’ll be made available in stores.

“So excited we are finally here,” he posted on Twitter. “Thank you to all the men and women back at the farm who have made this possible. Today I’m announcing that the Milani Wine is now available on our very own online store. Purchase here: bluecrane.co.za.” So excited we are finally here, Thank you to all the men and women back at the farm who have made this possible. Today I’m announcing that the Milani Wine is now available on our very own online store.



Purchase here: https://t.co/t1sblcABqr pic.twitter.com/5j9xjCLCI5 — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 12, 2022 Since he broke the news, “Prince Kaybee” has been trending on Twitter with tweeps congratulating the 33-year-old for the latest accomplishment in his storied career. Social media blogger Chris Excel shared a video of him meeting workers at his farm.

“Historic day when Prince Kaybee met the workers that harvest and package his wine 🍷 for the first time. Black Boy fly 🔥🔥🙌…” Historic day when Prince Kaybee met the workers that harvest and package his wine 🍷 for the first time



Black Boy fly 🔥🔥🙌… pic.twitter.com/a3gAhh8CEG — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) September 13, 2022 Kaybee had announced last month that the wine was finally designed to premium standards and almost ready to be launched. “‘M I L A N I’ wine of South Africa. We launching in a few weeks. Finally the product is perfectly designed to premium standards. I present to you MILANI wine of South Africa by yours truly.”

