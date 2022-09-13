Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Prince Kaybee launches own wine brand

Prince Kaybee launches Milani. Picture: Instagram

Published 33m ago

Dance music DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has announced the launch of his very own wine, which he’s dubbed “Milani”.

The wine is available on the multi platinum and award-winning artist’s online store. Currently, there is no indication of if and when it’ll be made available in stores.

“So excited we are finally here,” he posted on Twitter. “Thank you to all the men and women back at the farm who have made this possible. Today I’m announcing that the Milani Wine is now available on our very own online store. Purchase here: bluecrane.co.za.”

Since he broke the news, “Prince Kaybee” has been trending on Twitter with tweeps congratulating the 33-year-old for the latest accomplishment in his storied career.

Social media blogger Chris Excel shared a video of him meeting workers at his farm.

“Historic day when Prince Kaybee met the workers that harvest and package his wine 🍷 for the first time. Black Boy fly 🔥🔥🙌…”

Kaybee had announced last month that the wine was finally designed to premium standards and almost ready to be launched.

“‘M I L A N I’ wine of South Africa. We launching in a few weeks. Finally the product is perfectly designed to premium standards. I present to you MILANI wine of South Africa by yours truly.”

Kaybee released his latest single, “Three In The Morning” featuring Ben September, in late August. This comes just three after the release of his seventh studio album, “Gemini”.

While the album is doing relatively well, it’s Kaybee’s earlier success with hit singles like “Fetch Your Life” featuring Msaki, “Charlotte” featuring Lady Zamar and “Uwrongo” featuring Shimza and Black Motion that continue to be his most prominent records.

