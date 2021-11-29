Raise a glass! Durban Gin Festival is back and better than ever

The Durban Gin Festival has been confirmed for 2021 and will be back at On Point Waterfront at the Durban harbour on Saturday, 11 November. The annual event is back bigger and better, with numerous gins available for tasting. The festival is run by the South African Gin Society, in association with Schweppes. It offers guests an immersive gin experience, perfect for gin lovers, new and old.

Gin enthusiasts will have the opportunity to meet the makers of the gin brands, purchase directly from them, and also partake in other special offers available on the day. Event organiser Michelle Harris said the aim of the festival is to showcase the amazing variety of crafted gin products produced in SA. “SA offers an abundant range of herbs and botanicals, from the Cape Fynbos region to the subtropical east coast and up to the grasslands of the highveld.

Harris says this bio-diversity has contributed to South African distillers producing some of the finest gin products in the world. “As an organisation, we strive to be the voice for the local gin industry through initiatives, promotions, and events. “Our primary objective is to always endorse, promote and support premium South African gin products and distillers. We started this festival in 2017 and have since grown from strength to strength. Covid obviously prevented us from hosting an event last year, but we are happy to be back in 2021. We are absolutely delighted to share the best gin products this country has to offer with the beautiful people of Kwa-Zulu Natal,” she said. “Guests can expect a variety of top gin distillers and food vendors. The venue is arguably one of the most scenic in Durban. The ticket price includes four tasting tokens and a glass. We also encourage guests to bring picnic blankets to enjoy the lawn area overlooking the harbour mouth,” added Harris.

Asked how the pressure has been working on an event in the time of Covid-19, she said it has certainly been challenging. However, they have appointed a health and safety consultancy to manage and ensure they adhere to all required safety protocols. Harris said their main aim is to create a safe space for guests to enjoy the day with friends and family.