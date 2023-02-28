Raise a glass to these black-owned SA wine brands as they’re set to represent at international wine exhibition

Despite all the challenges and the competition from dominant role-players in the wine industry, there’s now a growing interest for black owners in South Africa's wine market. When news came that 16 black-owned brands will represent South Africa’s slowly but surely more diverse wine industry at Vinexpo America in New York next month, I was cheerful. It’s not every day that you get to see a South African black-owned brand on an international stage.

This trade-only expo, convening the world’s top-producing wine regions, will be hosted from March 8 to March 9 at Manhattan’s Jacob K Javits Convention Centre. Lesego Holzapfel and Ezanne Gouws-du Toit of Khai Wines. Picture: Supplied The 16 black-owned brands participating at Vinexpo America will be Aslina Wines, Carmen Stevens Wines, Khai Wines, Ses’Fikile Wines, Thokozani Wines, The Bridge of Hope Wines, Klein Goederust Wines, La RicMal Wines, PaardenKloof Estate, Rockbelt Ridge Wines, Bayede Royal Wines, Koni Wines, Highberry Wines, M’hudi Wines, African Roots Wine, and Nice Beverage Company. Two female African entrepreneurs, Lesego Holzapfel and Ezanne Gouws-du Toit, founded Khai Wines by embracing diversity and fusing two cultures.

“We believe our brand and story will resonate with many American consumers who value diversity, inclusion and sustainable impact,” said Holzapfel. Denise Stubbs of Thokozani Wines believes South Africa and America share a long walk to freedom. “Sixty-five farmworkers own our brand, Thokozani, a Zulu word for celebration. Listing Thokozani in the US and sharing its story of transformation, empowerment and award-winning wines would be our biggest achievement,” said Stubbs.