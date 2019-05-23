Boeber is a Cape Town favourite during Ramadaan. Picture from www.hungryforhalaal.co.za Twitter

It was boeber-night on Tuesday, the halfway mark of the Fast. Of course it wasn't mandatory to prepare, serve and enjoy Boeber, but why wouldn't you? The milky drink is so popular that it has it's own Wikipedia page, where it's described as "a traditional Cape Malay sweet, milk drink, made with vermicelli, sago, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom, stick cinnamon and rose water."

This description goes further to reference the popular Cape Town saying that you're "op die berg" (on the mountain peak) when you're halfway through the Fast because it's only the second half remaining.

But of course in true Cape Town spirit people not only shared their tasty-looking boeber on social media, but there was also a few funny video's doing the rounds.

WATCH: Boeber was a trendy social media topic

It's also customary that during the month of Ramadaan, food is shared among family, friends, neighbours and the needy or less fortunate.

When it comes to boeber it's no different so the social media posts were also about the boeber people made, received and shared.



