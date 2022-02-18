RECIPE: A tropical cocktail to make at home, bringing the vacation to you

But that drink does not have to be boring, which is why we share below an easy, elevated summer drink to make at home that tastes like a vacation - the strawberry and basil mojito cocktail.

When you are spending a Saturday in the backyard cooking up a family barbecue or just relaxing, you need a cool drink in hand to complete the moment, whether it is a refreshing cocktail or simply an ice-cold lemonade or tea.

Tropical drinks taste like sunshine, relaxation, and easy days. There is more to these easy-going cocktails than just their alluring colours, too. They are easy to shake up and can be tailored based on your favourite warm-weather flavours.

For example, herbs like mint and basil have been prized for centuries by traditional healers for their medicinal properties, improving brain function, and promoting digestive health.

Today, both herbs are popular ingredients with both chefs and mixologists alike. The strawberry and basil mojito is a classic taken to another level by infusing fresh seasonal strawberries with the refreshingly sweet and floral flavour of basil and bringing it all together with a couple of dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters. This cocktail is also perfect for jugs and sharing.