RECIPE: Beer is boring - here are three cocktails to try on game night

On Saturday night, South Africa will face New Zealand for the Rugby World Cup finals, and most of us are already making plans for the big match.
Many people will be gathering at home or friends’ places to watch the match, and there’s bound to be drinks flowing.
While beer is a go-to drink for many, especially if there is a braai involved. it’s always a good idea to try something new.
Here are three cocktail recipes to try with spirits you most likely already have at the party.
Old Fashioned
A classic Old Fashioned can be made with whiskey or bourbon.
Ingredients
50 ml Woodford Reserve bourbon
1 tsp brown sugar
2 dashes of Angostura Bitters
Orange zest (for garnish)
Method
Add ingredients to a mixing glass.
Add ice to the mixing glass and serving glass.
Stir the ingredients for 30–40 seconds.
Strain into a serving glass.
Garnish with a lightly expressed orange peel.
(Recipe courtesy of Woodford Reserve)
Pink grapefruit and rosemary gin and tonic
Gin is very popular. Here’s a twist on the classic gin and tonic.
Ingredients
50 ml Bombay Sapphire Gin
100 ml premium tonic water (chilled)
2 pink grapefruit wedges
2 fresh rosemary sprigs
Method
Add a sprig of rosemary, then gently squeeze a wedge of fresh pink grapefruit into your balloon glass before dropping it in.
Add gin and swirl so the flavours subtly infuse.
Fully fill the glass with cubed ice and top with chilled tonic water.
Gently stir to combine, and finish the drink with a wedge of pink grapefruit and a sprig of rosemary before serving.
(Recipe courtesy of Bombay Sapphire)
Belvedere’s Lakeside Cocktail
Vodka is such a versatile spirit. Here’s a vodka cocktail using fresh cucumber.
Ingredients
40 ml Belvedere Vodka
15 ml sherry
25 ml of lemon juice
25 ml of honey water (1:1)
2 chunks of cucumber
Cucumber slice to garnish
Method
Add all ingredients to a shaker over cubed ice and shake vigorously.
Fine strain into a chilled coupette. Garnish with fresh cucumber.
(Recipe courtesy of Belvedere Vodka)