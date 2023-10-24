Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, October 28, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

RECIPE: Beer is boring - here are three cocktails to try on game night

Try something new. Picture: Helena Lopes/Pexels

Try something new. Picture: Helena Lopes/Pexels

Published Oct 24, 2023

Share

On Saturday night, South Africa will face New Zealand for the Rugby World Cup finals, and most of us are already making plans for the big match.

Many people will be gathering at home or friends’ places to watch the match, and there’s bound to be drinks flowing.

While beer is a go-to drink for many, especially if there is a braai involved. it’s always a good idea to try something new.

Here are three cocktail recipes to try with spirits you most likely already have at the party.

Old Fashioned

A classic Old Fashioned can be made with whiskey or bourbon.

Ingredients

50 ml Woodford Reserve bourbon

1 tsp brown sugar

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Orange zest (for garnish)

Method

Add ingredients to a mixing glass.

Add ice to the mixing glass and serving glass.

Stir the ingredients for 30–40 seconds.

Strain into a serving glass.

Garnish with a lightly expressed orange peel.

(Recipe courtesy of Woodford Reserve)

Old Fashioned cocktail. Picture: Supplied

Pink grapefruit and rosemary gin and tonic

Gin is very popular. Here’s a twist on the classic gin and tonic.

Ingredients

50 ml Bombay Sapphire Gin

100 ml premium tonic water (chilled)

2 pink grapefruit wedges

2 fresh rosemary sprigs

Method

Add a sprig of rosemary, then gently squeeze a wedge of fresh pink grapefruit into your balloon glass before dropping it in.

Add gin and swirl so the flavours subtly infuse.

Fully fill the glass with cubed ice and top with chilled tonic water.

Gently stir to combine, and finish the drink with a wedge of pink grapefruit and a sprig of rosemary before serving.

(Recipe courtesy of Bombay Sapphire)

Pink grapefruit and rosemary gin and tonic. Picture: Supplied

Belvedere’s Lakeside Cocktail

Vodka is such a versatile spirit. Here’s a vodka cocktail using fresh cucumber.

Ingredients

40 ml Belvedere Vodka

15 ml sherry

25 ml of lemon juice

25 ml of honey water (1:1)

2 chunks of cucumber

Cucumber slice to garnish

Method

Add all ingredients to a shaker over cubed ice and shake vigorously.

Fine strain into a chilled coupette. Garnish with fresh cucumber.

(Recipe courtesy of Belvedere Vodka)

Related Topics:

RWC 2023