RECIPE: Hot ginger tea for cold winter evenings

Who does not like sipping a hot cup of ginger tea in the chilly weather? There are many health benefits to ginger, including helping to fight the effects of the common cold.

Known for its ability to aid with digestion and soothe an upset stomach, it is a popular natural remedy that people can reach for during cold and flu season. It is also great for beating belly bloat, and it can even help treat headaches. Ginger is also an anti-inflammatory, which makes it great for pain relief. It’s as useful as it is delicious. This cold season the culinary artists at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa note that you can easily make your own ginger tea at home by grating ginger root and letting it steep in boiling water for 10 minutes, and you can add honey to taste.

To get cracking on making your tea, below they share an easy recipe. Ginger has been traditionally used in Chinese medicine for its wide range of health-promoting properties, including as a remedy for menstrual cramping. Picture: Pexels Ginger tea Ingredients

4–6 thin slices of peeled, raw ginger (for stronger ginger tea, add more slices) 2 cups water Juice from half a lime or lemon

Honey or another sweetener, to taste (optional) Method First, wash and scrub the ginger root. Then, peel ginger and slice thinly.

Fill a medium pot with 2 cups of water. Place ginger slices in water and bring to a boil, then simmer for 10–20 minutes. Simmer longer for spicier tea. Remove from heat. Add lime or lemon juice and honey to taste, if desired.

Serve in your favourite mug. If making with milk Boil ginger root slices in 1 cup of water for 10 minutes.