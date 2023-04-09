Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, April 9, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

RECIPES: Cocktails to celebrate National Gin and Tonic Day

Much like pancakes and maple syrup, bacon, and eggs; something about G&T (gin and tonic) feels right. Picture: Pexels/Toni Cuenca

Much like pancakes and maple syrup, bacon, and eggs; something about G&T (gin and tonic) feels right. Picture: Pexels/Toni Cuenca

Published 2h ago

Share

April 9 is National Gin and Tonic Day.

Much like pancakes and maple syrup, bacon, and eggs; something about G&T (gin and tonic) feels right.

What makes gin and tonic special is that it’s surprisingly easy to prepare yet tastes amazing. To help you celebrate this special day, below, we share easy-to-make gin and tonic cocktail recipes.

Before we get into the recipes, have you ever wondered how to make the perfect gin and tonic? World-renowned chef Heston Blumenthal recently revealed that it's very important that you add the fizzy soft drink last after the ice and the citrus you prefer.

Heston also mentioned that it's important to have high-quality ingredients when making a gin and tonic. It doesn't matter which gin, tonic, or citrus you use, but his top tip is to experiment until you find a combination of all three that go perfectly together. That said, get those glasses out and whip yourself one of these thirst-quenching drinks.

More on this
Roku’s signature gin and tonic. Picture: Supplied

Roku’s signature gin and tonic

Ingredients

30ml Roku

120 tonic

Ginger sticks

Method

Combine all ingredients and pour over ice.

Garnish with ginger sticks.

The prose garden. Picture: Supplied

The rose garden

Ingredients

50ml Hendricks gin

15ml Rose syrup

25ml lemon juice

5 sliced cucumber

Soda water

To garnish: Crushed ice and rose petals

Method

Prepare the cucumber by removing the skin and the seeds. Add the cucumber to the cocktail shaker and muddle.

Add the gin, rose syrup, and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker. Shake the cocktail shaker until the ingredients are fully combined.

Prepare a glass (or dainty watering can if you have one!) with crushed ice.

Pour the cocktail mixture into the glass through a cocktail strainer.

Top with soda water.

Garnish with rose petals and enjoy.

Related Topics:

Cocktail RecipesRecipesAdvice

Share

Recent stories by:

Lutho Pasiya