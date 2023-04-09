RECIPES: Cocktails to celebrate National Gin and Tonic Day

April 9 is National Gin and Tonic Day.
Much like pancakes and maple syrup, bacon, and eggs; something about G&T (gin and tonic) feels right.
What makes gin and tonic special is that it’s surprisingly easy to prepare yet tastes amazing. To help you celebrate this special day, below, we share easy-to-make gin and tonic cocktail recipes.
Before we get into the recipes, have you ever wondered how to make the perfect gin and tonic? World-renowned chef Heston Blumenthal recently revealed that it's very important that you add the fizzy soft drink last after the ice and the citrus you prefer.
Heston also mentioned that it's important to have high-quality ingredients when making a gin and tonic. It doesn't matter which gin, tonic, or citrus you use, but his top tip is to experiment until you find a combination of all three that go perfectly together. That said, get those glasses out and whip yourself one of these thirst-quenching drinks.
Roku’s signature gin and tonic
Ingredients
30ml Roku
120 tonic
Ginger sticks
Method
Combine all ingredients and pour over ice.
Garnish with ginger sticks.
The rose garden
Ingredients
50ml Hendricks gin
15ml Rose syrup
25ml lemon juice
5 sliced cucumber
Soda water
To garnish: Crushed ice and rose petals
Method
Prepare the cucumber by removing the skin and the seeds. Add the cucumber to the cocktail shaker and muddle.
Add the gin, rose syrup, and lemon juice to a cocktail shaker. Shake the cocktail shaker until the ingredients are fully combined.
Prepare a glass (or dainty watering can if you have one!) with crushed ice.
Pour the cocktail mixture into the glass through a cocktail strainer.
Top with soda water.
Garnish with rose petals and enjoy.