RECIPES: Cocktails to celebrate National Gin and Tonic Day

Much like pancakes and maple syrup, bacon, and eggs; something about G&T (gin and tonic) feels right.

What makes gin and tonic special is that it’s surprisingly easy to prepare yet tastes amazing. To help you celebrate this special day, below, we share easy-to-make gin and tonic cocktail recipes.

Before we get into the recipes, have you ever wondered how to make the perfect gin and tonic? World-renowned chef Heston Blumenthal recently revealed that it's very important that you add the fizzy soft drink last after the ice and the citrus you prefer.

Heston also mentioned that it's important to have high-quality ingredients when making a gin and tonic. It doesn't matter which gin, tonic, or citrus you use, but his top tip is to experiment until you find a combination of all three that go perfectly together. That said, get those glasses out and whip yourself one of these thirst-quenching drinks.