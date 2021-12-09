RECIPES: Frozen versions of your favourite comfort drinks, perfect for summer

Your favourite comfort drinks transformed with a summery twist to quench your thirst on hot days. The idea of sipping on a steaming mug of hot chocolate sounds perfect, especially during the holiday season. But, In South Africa, summer is already in full swing, and as much as we’d love to cosy up by a roaring fire with our favourite Christmas film, the sunshine, beaches, and braais are beckoning.

Try these recipes for your favourite hot drinks with a refreshingly cool twist: Frozen matcha View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gen’s Tea House (@gensteahouse) High in antioxidants, good for the heart, and boosts brain function, matcha is a finely ground powder made from green tea leaves. Frothed with milk and served hot, it’s usually the perfect pick me up for chilly mornings. However, when blitzed with ice, it also makes for a delicious summer beverage to enjoy poolside.

INGREDIENTS ¾ milk of choice ½ tsp vanilla extract

1 teaspoon matcha powder 2–3 teaspoons sweetener of choice 6-8 ice cubes

METHOD Add milk, sweetener, vanilla extract and matcha powder into the blender and pulse until combined. Then add the ice and blend again, adding more cubes to reach desired thickness.

Top with whipped cream or coconut cream, or enjoy with a drizzle of honey. Frozen chai View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Coffee (@nycoffeebh) Warm and spicy chai is ‘comfort’ in a cup. This chilled version has all the flavour with a slushy, ice texture that’s sure to cool you down on even the hottest days. Plus, you’ll still get that caffeine kick you’re after.

INGREDIENTS ½ cup milk 4 tbsp chai powder/spice blend

1 cup brewed black tea, chilled 2-3 tbsp sweetener 1 tbsp vanilla extract

6-8 ice cubes METHOD Add milk, sweetener, vanilla extract and chai powder into the blender and pulse until combined.

Then add the ice and blend again, adding more cubes to reach desired thickness. Top with whipped cream or coconut cream or garnish with cinnamon. Frozen hot chocolate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eating Gluten And Dairy Free (@eatingglutenanddairyfree) Decadently rich, but still refreshing with an icy chill, this hot chocolate recipe calls for high-quality semi-sweet chocolate to balance out the flavours. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate curs, it could be the after-dinner treat your party guests are hoping for. INGREDIENTS 110 g high-quality semi-sweet chocolate, or milk chocolate

1 tbsp store-bought hot chocolate powder 2 tbsp granulated sugar/sweetener of choice 1 ½ cups milk

3-4 cups ice cubes Whipped cream for topping, optional METHOD

Chop the chocolate into small pieces and melt in the microwave on half power, stirring every 20 seconds. Once melted, add hot chocolate powder and sugar, stirring until well blended. Slowly stir in 1/2 cup milk, stirring until smooth. Cool to room temperature. In a blender, add the remaining 1 cup milk, chocolate mixture and ice. Blend well until smooth. Taste and add more ice if you want it thicker, and another spoonful of the hot chocolate mix if you’d like it sweeter.