Party punches for #NewYear. Picture by Stefan Giesbert/Wikimedia Commons
Cranberry Cooler

Serves 10-12

Ingredients
  • 2 litres of cranberry juice
  • 250 ml vodka
  • 125 ml orange liqueur
  • A few slices of watermelon
  • 1 litre of lemonade or soda
Method
  1. Pour about 250 ml of the cranberry juice into ice cube trays and freeze.
  2. Combine the remaining cranberry juice, vodka and liqueur in a jug and mix well.
  3. Cut shapes out of the watermelon and add to the punch.
  4. Just before serving, add the lemonade and cranberry ice cubes.
Lavender & mint lemonade Picture by Dumisani Dube

Lavender & mint lemonade

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

  • 750 ml water
  • 250 ml sugar
  • A few strips of lemon peel
  • 160 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 3-4 sprigs of lavender
  • A handful of fresh mint
  • Lemonade or soda water to serve
Method
  1. Combine the water and sugar in a pot and stir over medium heat until the sugar has dissolved. 
  2. Bring to the boil and simmer for 2 minutes.
  3. Remove from the heat and add the lemon peel, lemon juice, lavender and mint, set aside to infuse for 4-5 hours or overnight if possible.
  4. Strain and serve with lemonade or soda water depending on how sweet your taste is.
Lemongrass Cordial

Serves 8-10

Ingredients
  • 3-4 stalks of lemongrass, chopped
  • 125 ml castor sugar
  • 250 ml boiling water
  • A large handful of fresh mint
  • 80 ml lime juice
  • Still or sparkling water to serve
Method
  1. Combine the lemongrass, sugar and water in a pot and heat until the sugar has dissolved. 
  2. Remove from the heat and add the mint leaves and lime juice. 
  3. Set aside to infuse for a few hours. 
  4. Strain and dilute to taste with still or sparkling water to taste.