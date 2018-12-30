Cranberry Cooler
Serves 10-12
Ingredients
- 2 litres of cranberry juice
- 250 ml vodka
- 125 ml orange liqueur
- A few slices of watermelon
- 1 litre of lemonade or soda
Method
- Pour about 250 ml of the cranberry juice into ice cube trays and freeze.
- Combine the remaining cranberry juice, vodka and liqueur in a jug and mix well.
- Cut shapes out of the watermelon and add to the punch.
- Just before serving, add the lemonade and cranberry ice cubes.
Lavender & mint lemonade
Serves 8-10
Ingredients
- 750 ml water
- 250 ml sugar
- A few strips of lemon peel
- 160 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 3-4 sprigs of lavender
- A handful of fresh mint
- Lemonade or soda water to serve
Method
- Combine the water and sugar in a pot and stir over medium heat until the sugar has dissolved.
- Bring to the boil and simmer for 2 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and add the lemon peel, lemon juice, lavender and mint, set aside to infuse for 4-5 hours or overnight if possible.
- Strain and serve with lemonade or soda water depending on how sweet your taste is.
Lemongrass Cordial
Serves 8-10
Ingredients
- 3-4 stalks of lemongrass, chopped
- 125 ml castor sugar
- 250 ml boiling water
- A large handful of fresh mint
- 80 ml lime juice
- Still or sparkling water to serve
Method
- Combine the lemongrass, sugar and water in a pot and heat until the sugar has dissolved.
- Remove from the heat and add the mint leaves and lime juice.
- Set aside to infuse for a few hours.
- Strain and dilute to taste with still or sparkling water to taste.