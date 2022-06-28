Refreshing beer trends that are here to stay!

As a new generation of consumers comes into the legal drinking age, they not only seek something unique to their personalities but also something that fits into their lifestyle. High-quality beverages are a rage right now, and with cocktails and craft beers quickly growing in popularity, consumers are becoming much more knowledgeable about what they are drinking. Premiumisation

Premiumisation has been an influential trend in the beverage industry. Premium products have become more alluring, and consumers are likely to treat drinks as something worth spending a little extra on. The influence of millennials continues to the growth in the market, and they prefer sophisticated indulgences and experiences. This growth is fuelled by globalisation-with established western fads like demand for premium alcohol spreading to new markets. Eco-Friendly Initiatives With a keen emphasis on purpose, new-age customers are paying more attention to the environmental repercussions of their purchases. This recent shift in preference has led to brands operating more consciously and considering the beliefs and lifestyles of their patrons.

Craft beer has become more than a trend in India; it's a movement, and it's easy to see why. Craft beer is all about local ingredients and traditional methods, with an emphasis on drinkability and flavour. Craft beer is a great way for brewers to experiment with new flavours and styles, and in India, there are plenty of opportunities to experiment with local ingredients like coriander, banana, oranges, etc. The newly launched Seven Rivers beer pays homage to these multiple flavours of India. The craft movement has been spurred by a growing urban population with more disposable income, time for leisure activities, and the consumers' changing attitudes toward experimentation. We see the craft beer movement continuing to grow in popularity in India - it's an exciting way for people to get involved with their communities and enjoy some great new flavours! Mix It Up with Beer

