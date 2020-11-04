Refreshing drinks to cool off with this summer

Summer is nearly here! Although some parts of the country are used to having this hot weather most of the year, it is good to find a refreshing way to enjoy this hot season. Staying hydrated during the hottest months is essential to replace all the minerals that we lose by sweating. These drinks that we suggest will be the best internal cooling system this summer. Chateau Del Rei Sweet Red Chateau Del Rei Sweet Red is the latest addition to the stylish collection of sparkling wines in a can that the brand launched in 2018. It is conveniently packaged, boasts a lower alcohol content and delivers the vibrant fruity aromas of ripened plum, strawberry and blackcurrant. Savour the elegant, lingering finish long after the last sip. This vivacious ruby red sparkler pairs well with pizza, light meals, and desserts such as a creamy panna cotta topped with fresh berries. Boulevard Nectar Rosè. Picture: Supplied Boulevard Nectar Rosé

Boulevard Nectar Rosé is handcrafted from three grapes, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Meunier. It is deep pink in colour with aromas of fresh strawberry, raspberry and cherry. A perfect blend of taste, body and finish in an exquisite black bottle.

Bernini Amber. Picture: Supplied

Bernini Amber

Bernini natural sparkling grape frizzantè has this week, launched the new “girl” in town, Amber. This is a premium ready-to-drink bubbly for young women and especially those women who are, as the brand states in it's announcement release: "confident, ambitious, glowing with possibilities, and ready to glow at a moment’s notice." It comes in a bottle and in cans for convenience so it is ideal for picnics, concerts, and weekend getaways – and to enjoy with your girl squad at home while you catch up on life.

BNG Nectar Rosé

The House of BNG Nectar Rosè is a fresh and lively wine with a delicate, balanced nectar finish. It is intensely perfumed with floral tones and a hint of Turkish delight. The launch of the BNG Nectar Rosé and BNG Nectar Blanc release follows the launch of the popular Brut and Brut Rosé MCCs last year and the Prestige Reserve earlier this year.

Score Crush

If you are looking for a cool summer pick-me-up, Score Crush is a refreshing burst of sparkling pineapple and coconut. The fruity coco-pine taste will keep you going long after sunset for a star-studded night with the crew. It has a double shot of Guarana for that natural caffeine kick and a healthy dose of B vitamins.