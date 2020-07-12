Refreshing tequila cocktails to try at home

The year is 2020 and life as we know it has changed. The new normal does not include Saturday lunches in the warm winter sun with friends or meeting up at a restaurant for a delicious cocktail. The new normal is video chats and virtual socialising, so why not do this while enjoying a delicious tequila cocktail? Locally, tequila is most widely enjoyed neat, as a shooter. However current global tequila trends are moving into a space that allows a premium tequila liquid to be enjoyed in a long serve as a cocktail or with a simple mixer.

Aged for eight months in American white-oak barrels, Don Julio Repasodo is golden amber in colour, and offers a rich, and smooth finish.

Below are some cocktail recipes for you to enjoy at home using Don Julio Reposado.

Cinnamon Tommies Margarita. Picture: Supplied

Cinnamon Tommies Margarita

Ingredients

50ml Don Julio

25ml fresh lime juice

25ml cinnamon syrup

Method

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake till it is well mixed. Pour into a glass with some ice and garnish with a lime wedge.

Don Julio Paloma. Picture: Supplied

Don Julio Paloma

Ingredients

50ml Don Julio

50ml grapefruit juice

20ml vanilla syrup

15ml lime juice

Soda water

Method

Add the Don Julio, grapefruit Juice, vanilla syrup, and lime juice into a shaker.

Shake and strain into a glass with ice and then top with soda water and with a mixing spoon mix the liquid together.

To finish off, garnish with a grapefruit wedge.



