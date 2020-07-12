Refreshing tequila cocktails to try at home
The year is 2020 and life as we know it has changed. The new normal does not include Saturday lunches in the warm winter sun with friends or meeting up at a restaurant for a delicious cocktail.
The new normal is video chats and virtual socialising, so why not do this while enjoying a delicious tequila cocktail?
Locally, tequila is most widely enjoyed neat, as a shooter. However current global tequila trends are moving into a space that allows a premium tequila liquid to be enjoyed in a long serve as a cocktail or with a simple mixer.
For our Christmas party we’re opting for the refreshing taste of #DonJulio #OldFashioned cocktails, how about you? . Please drink responsibly. . #TequilaTime #Cocktails #TequilaCocktails #donjuliotequila #donjulioreposado #tequila
Aged for eight months in American white-oak barrels, Don Julio Repasodo is golden amber in colour, and offers a rich, and smooth finish.
Below are some cocktail recipes for you to enjoy at home using Don Julio Reposado.
Cinnamon Tommies Margarita
Ingredients
50ml Don Julio
25ml fresh lime juice
25ml cinnamon syrup
Method
Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake till it is well mixed. Pour into a glass with some ice and garnish with a lime wedge.
Don Julio Paloma
Ingredients
50ml Don Julio
50ml grapefruit juice
20ml vanilla syrup
15ml lime juice
Soda water
Method
Add the Don Julio, grapefruit Juice, vanilla syrup, and lime juice into a shaker.
Shake and strain into a glass with ice and then top with soda water and with a mixing spoon mix the liquid together.
To finish off, garnish with a grapefruit wedge.