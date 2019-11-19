Getting your drink fix on the go just got even more easier as ready-to-drink cocktails and canned wine products are emerging.

As much as ready-to-drink cocktails and canned wines are on the rise, the sector has experienced mixed reviews from consumers.

Some find them to be sacrilege, while others appreciate the convience they provide. They are ideal for picnic and we expect them to be hugely popular this summer.

This week, I got to indulge in Greenall’s ready-to-drink cocktails, which are the original and wild berry flavour, and Chateau Del Rei’s sparkling dry and sparkling semi-sweet rosé flavours.

Greenall’s ready-to-drink cocktails. Picture: Supplied

Greenall’s ready-to-drink cocktails are a perfect serve for any occasion. The original flavour has a balance of acidity and sweetness on the palate and a pleasurable taste of bitterness on the finish.

With the wild berry ready-to-drink cocktail, which I enjoyed more than the original, it produced subtle flavourful notes such as berries, and cherry blossoms. If you are a fan of standard gin, you will also love this flavour. It is conveniently premixed for our drinking pleasure.

I’m not a fan of sparkling wine, but I did enjoy what Chateau Del Rei had to offer, especially the rosé as it provided a more sweeter taste on the palate compared to the sparkling dry.

Chateau Del Rei. Picture: Supplied

Chateau Del Rei is fresh, crispy and fruity, making it a perfect sipping summer drink.

The sparkling dry flavour has higher alcohol content compared to the rosé so a few ones can give you a buzz at the earliest of time.

What I also liked about these canned wines is that you don’t have to worry about opening corks, which is something I always struggle with when I am at home - all you have to do is pop the tab on the can and indulge. So, you will never have opened bottles losing their fizz in the fridge.

If you are a live-for-the-moment trendsetter, these ready-to-drink cocktails, and canned wines are your perfect fit. Don’t forget to put them in the fridge to chill for that perfect serve.