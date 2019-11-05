If you thought the gin wave was over, you were wrong. It is getting even bigger.

Even though we have been calling for the end of the trend and are forecasting that rum and white port will be the next major spirits, there's just something about gin and tonic that gives the beverage its staying power.

What most of us enjoy about gin is that it is one of the most versatile cocktail spirits - whether you are stirring it into a martini, pouring in the tonic, or shaking it into a much more complex drink.

It's the gift that keeps giving and that's why so many brands are upping their game when it comes to both gins and tonics that are available in the market.

For centuries, it has been a bar staple, and I do not think it will be going anywhere anytime soon because new brands are still being introduced into the market.

Hope on Hopkins Gin and Fitch & Leedes grapefruit tonic. Picture: Supplied

Speaking of new things in the market, I recently tried the new Fitch & Leedes grapefruit tonic, and I enjoyed it.

The tonic hits the spot with a flurry of zesty grapefruit combined with delicate hints of bitterness. It ensures the best representation of what was intended by the master distiller.

Trying it with the Hope on Hopkins African Botanical Gin it brought freshness and fruitiness to my cocktail drink.

It brought a citrus sweetness that could cut through other flavours to create something entirely new.

But with that said, there is no right or wrong way to have a cocktail, you can serve it however way you feel like. You can also put in ice, and garnish with a sprig of thyme, berries or mint.

Hope on Hopkins founder, Lucy Beard said the new grapefruit tonic is the perfect balance of bitter and sweet and makes a crisp refreshing gin and tonic.

She said she loves it with their African Botanical Gin because it adds a fresh citrus tanginess to balance the fynbos botanicals.

The new Fitch & Leedes grapefruit tonic can be found at selected stores nationwide. It sells at around R55 for a six-pack of 200ml cans or R50 per four-pack of 200ml glass bottles.