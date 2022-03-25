Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, March 25, 2022

Independent Online
Rihanna’s baby daddy ASAP Rocky launches own whiskey brand

ASAP Rocky has a new whiskey, Mercer + Prince. Picture: Instagram/@asaprocky.

Published 5h ago

Rihanna’s baby daddy ASAP Rocky is working overtime.

The American rapper, who is expecting his first child with the businesswoman, is launching a new whiskey brand.

“My latest creation hit differently. Introducing Mercer + Prince Whiskey,” he said on Instagram.

Mercer + Prince is a blended Canadian whiskey with Japanese Mizunara Oak to develop baking spice character and achieve a richer profile. It was created in partnership with Global Brand Equities and E & J Gallo.

“Whiskey has a reputation of being more macho and traditional, but we wanted to redefine it for everybody—taking influence from different regions and cultures and blending it into one. The way to push culture forward is for everything to be blended,” he told Vogue.

More on this

The “Fashion Killer” has been bagging a lot of collaborations lately. Early this month, he announced his collaboration with Mercedes Benz.

For this collaboration, he used his AWGE brand, a creative agency for the launch of the Mercedes Benz x AWGE collection.

“For hip hop alone, Mercedes Benz has always been a familiar and an identifiable brand. The cultural influence Mercedes Benz has on me starts with the rapper that I’m named after. I think that this whole partnership and collaboration is just about dreaming bigger,” he explained.

In other news, his girlfriend sparked engagement rumours after she was reportedly seen wearing a Sloan Solitaire ring from Briony Raymond on her ring finger.

