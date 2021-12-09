Ring in the festive season with these five quality wines

The holidays bring friends, family, celebration, and cheer to your home – sometimes unexpectedly. When you have a meal to plan, invitations to send, and people stopping by without warning, you shouldn’t have to make any last-minute wine purchases. Keep a selection on hand so that when the need arises for a bottle, you’ll have it ready to go.

Last week we shared a list of wines to try this summer - adding to that list, below we give you another list of quality wines that you can ring in the festive season with courtesy of the director of South Africa’s leading fine wine merchant, Wine Cellar, James Pietersen, and his expert team. Below they give you ideas about which wines to keep around for even more fun and the festive season from Christmas through to New Year’s Eve. Vergelegen GVB White 2019. Picture: Supplied Vergelegen GVB White 2019

There’s no better wine style to enjoy over the festive season than wines from South Africa’s exciting ‘Bordeaux white’ category. These Bordeaux-inspired blends of Sauvignon Blanc and Sémillon not only mature and evolve with great complexity over years, but they are some of the ultimate food wines. Our pick of 2021 is the Vergelegen GVB White 2019.

A benchmark for wines in this style, it is complex with notes of white stone fruit, some hints of fynbos, and a savoury undertone that offers both texture and freshness. It pairs perfectly with light proteins – grilled fish, rich seafood risotto, or a whole-baked salmon with fennel gratin and hollandaise. Laibach Sur Lie Chenin Blanc 2020. Picture: Supplied Laibach Sur Lie Chenin Blanc 2020

Our value wine of the year must go to the Laibach Sur Lie Chenin Blanc 2020. It completely over-delivers in terms of both flavour and quality. Plus, it is organic to boot! Pieter Ferreira Blanc de Blancs 2015. Picture: Supplied Pieter Ferreira Blanc de Blancs 2015

Sparkling wine is a ‘must’ over the festive season and one of our favourite current releases is the refreshing and bone-dry Pieter Ferreira Blanc de Blancs 2015. This Platter’s 5-star bubbles is the perfect Cap Classique to enhance your festive season! Damascene W.O. Stellenbosch Syrah 2020. Picture: Supplied Damascene W.O. Stellenbosch Syrah 2020

The quality of South African Syrah has seen a massive resurgence recently. It almost seems like it has become an overnight success. This progress is best represented by the Wine of Origin Polkadraai, in Stellenbosch. Of late, this region has produced some of the country’s most breathtaking Syrahs – with many selling out in a flash!

One of the last to be released and, therefore, still available, is the highly-rated Damascene W.O. Stellenbosch Syrah 2020. Taaibosch Crescendo 2018. Picture: Supplied Taaibosch Crescendo 2018 Our last highlight is the result of one of the most important Stellenbosch projects in the last decade or so – Taaibosch.