Rosé every day: Kylie Minogue announces new wine in prestigious 'Collection' series

Kylie Minogue is launching another new wine, the first in a prestigious 'Collection' series, the 2019 Côtes de Provence Rosé. The 'Wow' hitmaker marked her 51st birthday in May with the release of her Signature Rosé, and following its huge success, her Kylie Minogue Wines company are now bringing out the first in their prestigious 'Collection' series, the 2019 Côtes de Provence Rosé, and she couldn't be happier. She said: "I am so excited to debut the first of the Collection series. The Côtes de Provence is my first vintage! "l look forward to seeing and hearing how people enjoy this beautifully pale, blush Provencal rosé." View this post on Instagram The @kylieminoguewines signature rosé perfectly chilled ready for the weekend. A post shared by Kylie Minogue Wines (@kylieminoguewines) on Aug 7, 2020 at 4:54am PDT The wine was created in Provence and features aromas of pink grapefruit, watermelon and lemon blossom. It is described as offering a "crisp, dry and beautifully textured palate with zesty fruits" which "leads to a long, silky mineral finish".

When she launched her debut wine, the 'Can't Get You Outta My Head' singer revealed she'd been working on the venture for two years.

She said at the time: "I have a great passion for rosé and have loved working for the last two years on developing Kylie Minogue Wines. Working with the brilliant team at Benchmark Drinks we have created a Rosé that I am truly enamoured by, it's fresh, light and the perfect pink."

Paul Schaafsma of Benchmark Drinks added: "It has been a privilege collaborating with Kylie to bring her rosé vision to life.

"Kylie's exquisite taste and refined palate made it a dream to develop this bespoke rosé blend, creating a beautifuly elegant wine which reflects the character of Kylie Minogue."

Kylie Minogue's Côtes de Provence Rosé will launch exclusively online via www.kylieminoguewines.com, where it will retail at £18 per bottle.

