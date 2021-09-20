SA artist Karabo Poppy designs heritage tin for Nescafé Ricoffy
Share this article:
South Africa is one of the countries that are big on heritage due to its diversity.
This Heritage Month, Nescafé Ricoffy has partnered with street artist Karabo Poppy to celebrate its 50th birthday.
The brand has released a limited-edition heritage tin that celebrates 50 years of ’South Africanness.’ The tin was designed Poppy.
“ I’m so honoured to have got to tell our country’s story of ‘beauty within diversity’ on a product that has been part of many a story time about my heritage between my father and I. This limited-edition tin design was inspired by how much about our culture and heritage is shared through storytelling and encourages us to listen more to the stories of others around us too,” says Poppy.
The brand has asked South Africans to co-create with them and share the words and phrases that celebrate the ‘South Africanness’ of the people of Mzansi. These words have been used to create a one-of-a-kind Mzansay keyboard that will allow users to send a predictive text that incorporates unique South African words and phrases.
“Uniquely South African expressions often get lost, misunderstood and misinterpreted with autocorrect and predictive text. We’re solving this problem with the launch of the Mzansay keyboard, which allows people to connect naturally, allowing people to have fun and communicate in a genuinely South African way. It’s about celebrating our unique expressions,” explains Nicole Roos, business executive officer, Coffee and Beverages at Nestlé.
The brand has also collaborated with multi-award-winning fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee, who has designed a limited-edition collection that will be revealed later this week.