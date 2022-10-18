SA consumers saddened by Coca-Cola’s move to discontinue TaB and introduce caffeine-free replacement

Coca-Cola will stop making its iconic Tab soda by the end of 2022.
To replace the iconic beverage, the company has introduced a ‘Coca-Cola No Sugar No Caffeine’ drink, and consumers are not happy with the move.
Taking to social media earlier this month, the company said the new replacement is the perfect drink for any time of the day or night.
“Are you missing TaB? Here’s some great news! There is an epic caffeine-free replacement for you. Introducing Coke® #NoSugarNoCaffeine. The perfect drink for any time of day (or night),” they wrote.
Are you missing TaB? Here’s some great news! There is an epic caffeine-free replacement for you.— Coca-Cola ZA (@CocaCola_ZA) October 8, 2022
Introducing Coke® #NoSugarNoCaffeine. The perfect drink for any time of day (or night). 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LmaMRxm6BX
Many Twitter users quickly took to the comment section to express their frustration.
“Not nearly as nice a TAB. I find it sweeter and really miss it,” wrote one user.
A second user wrote: “Sorry. Not interested and will not buy it. Do everyone a favour and bring back TaB.” While a third said: “Doesn't taste near as nice as tab, I can't stand coke zero sugar, no caffeine.”
The departure of TaB has been known by the market for some time, with the company announcing its plan to retire it along with other select products in various markets around the world in 2020.
The beverage broke new ground in 1963 when it was introduced as the Coca-Cola Company’s first-ever “diet” soft drink. It became a cultural icon in the 1980s and maintained a small but loyal following over the last few decades, primarily among fans who grew up with the beloved brand. It became one of the brand's popular beverages, especially for those who have diabetes ,as it was regarded as one of the few soda drinks that they could drink.
In a statement issued by the company in 2020, they said that the move was part of a global portfolio refresh, prioritising category-leading brands with the greatest potential for scale. This portfolio refresh will allow the company to invest in scaling brands and creating a portfolio of drinks that are positioned to capture growth in a fast-changing marketplace.
Therefore, as part of this process, Coca-Cola plans to retire TaB globally; this includes South Africa.
Global head of innovation and marketing operations of the Coca-Cola Company, Cath Coetzer, said they are challenging themselves to think differently about their brands to accelerate their transformation to a total beverage company.
“This isn’t about paring down to a specific number of product offerings under our brands. The objective is to drive impact and growth. It’s about continuing to follow the consumer and being very intentional in deciding which of our brands are most deserving of our investments and resources,” said Coetzer.