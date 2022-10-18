SA consumers saddened by Coca-Cola’s move to discontinue TaB and introduce caffeine-free replacement

Coca-Cola will stop making its iconic Tab soda by the end of 2022. To replace the iconic beverage, the company has introduced a ‘Coca-Cola No Sugar No Caffeine’ drink, and consumers are not happy with the move.

Story continues below Advertisement

Taking to social media earlier this month, the company said the new replacement is the perfect drink for any time of the day or night. “Are you missing TaB? Here’s some great news! There is an epic caffeine-free replacement for you. Introducing Coke® #NoSugarNoCaffeine. The perfect drink for any time of day (or night),” they wrote. Are you missing TaB? Here’s some great news! There is an epic caffeine-free replacement for you.



Introducing Coke® #NoSugarNoCaffeine. The perfect drink for any time of day (or night). 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LmaMRxm6BX — Coca-Cola ZA (@CocaCola_ZA) October 8, 2022 Many Twitter users quickly took to the comment section to express their frustration.

“Not nearly as nice a TAB. I find it sweeter and really miss it,” wrote one user. A second user wrote: “Sorry. Not interested and will not buy it. Do everyone a favour and bring back TaB.” While a third said: “Doesn't taste near as nice as tab, I can't stand coke zero sugar, no caffeine.” The departure of TaB has been known by the market for some time, with the company announcing its plan to retire it along with other select products in various markets around the world in 2020.

Story continues below Advertisement

The beverage broke new ground in 1963 when it was introduced as the Coca-Cola Company’s first-ever “diet” soft drink. It became a cultural icon in the 1980s and maintained a small but loyal following over the last few decades, primarily among fans who grew up with the beloved brand. It became one of the brand's popular beverages, especially for those who have diabetes ,as it was regarded as one of the few soda drinks that they could drink. In a statement issued by the company in 2020, they said that the move was part of a global portfolio refresh, prioritising category-leading brands with the greatest potential for scale. This portfolio refresh will allow the company to invest in scaling brands and creating a portfolio of drinks that are positioned to capture growth in a fast-changing marketplace. Therefore, as part of this process, Coca-Cola plans to retire TaB globally; this includes South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement